Twin brother accepts posthumous diploma for Austin Metcalf at Frisco graduation ceremony

Hunter Metcalf

Austin Metcalf, the Frisco teen fatally stabbed during a track meet at Kuykendall Stadium in April 2025, was honored posthumously at the Memorial High School graduation on May 21, 2026.

Austin Metcalf CBS News Texas

Austin Metcalf's twin brother, Hunter, accepted the diploma on behalf of his brother shortly after accepting his own, followed by a standing ovation.

The trial for Karmelo Anthony, the teen accused of fatally stabbing fellow student Austin Metcalf during a Frisco ISD track meet, is scheduled to begin Monday, June 1, according to Collin County court records.

Witnesses told police the two 17-year-olds had argued during the meet, that Austin Metcalf pushed Anthony, and that Anthony then stabbed him once in the chest. Anthony immediately complied with the officers, and while being detained, reportedly acknowledged what happened and asked whether Austin Metcalf would survive and whether the incident might be considered self‑defense.

Anthony, who is facing a first-degree murder charge, has been on house arrest since being released on a reduced bond on April 14. If convicted, Anthony could face a possible sentence of 5-99 years or life in prison. In the Texas criminal justice system, 17-year-olds are considered adults. Anthony, a student at Frisco Centennial High School, was not allowed to participate in senior graduation activities; however, Next Generation Action Network said an agreement was reached with the district for him to receive his high school diploma.

The case has drawn widespread public attention, generating intense community reaction, extensive online discussion, and sustained media coverage – factors that led the court to issue a gag order last year and a Collin County judge in April to impose strict rules on media access, security, and courtroom conduct in advance of the trial.