Frisco ISD student stabs another during fight near middle school, police say

An altercation at a Frisco ISD track meet Wednesday resulted in a stabbing.

Frisco police said the incident happened around 10 a.m. at a track meet in the 6900 block of Stadium Lane, at Kuykendall Stadium.

Police said the altercation was between two students and resulted in one stabbing the other. The suspect is in police custody.

Frisco ISD said the track meet was suspended and the stadium was immediately secured. Students were then released and sent back to their home campus via bus.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition. The age of the students was not immediately known.

Police did not say what led up to the stabbing or the altercation. There is no threat to the public, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Frisco Police Department's non-emergency number, (972)292-6010 or by submitting a tip using Text411 and texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411.