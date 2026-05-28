Karmelo Anthony murder case timeline: key moments before Frisco track meet stabbing trial begins

On Monday, June 1, the murder trial for 19-year-old Karmelo Anthony begins in Collin County. Anthony is charged in the stabbing death of student-athlete Austin Metcalf at a Frisco ISD track meet last year.

The case has been marred by controversy, racial tension and threats, while drawing national attention, particularly on social media.

Here is a look at the timeline of the case.

April 2, 2025 – Stabbing at Frisco track meet

On April 2, 2025, Metcalf and Anthony, both 17 at the time, were competing in a district track meet at Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco. They did not attend the same school and did not know each other.

Just before 10 a.m., there was an altercation under a tent in the bleachers, during which Anthony stabbed Metcalf.

Metcalf was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Anthony was arrested and charged with murder.

April 4, 2025 – Frisco police report reveals new details

According to a police report released two days later, Anthony admitted to the stabbing, claiming it was in self defense.

A witness reported to police that they were sitting with Metcalf under their school's tent in the bleachers when someone they didn't know, identified as Anthony, came over to them.

The witness said Metcalf told Anthony to leave the tent when Anthony grabbed his bag, opened it, reached inside and said, "touch me and see what happens." The police document said no one thought Anthony had a weapon.

One witness said Metcalf touched Anthony, and another said Metcalf grabbed Anthony.

Anthony then pulled out a knife and stabbed Metcalf once in the chest before running away, according to police. At that point, Metcalf grabbed his chest and told everyone to get help, one witness said.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, Metcalf wasn't conscious or breathing, and multiple Frisco ISD athletic trainers were performing CPR.

April 12, 2025 – Austin Metcalf's funeral

Metcalf's family held a memorial service for him on Saturday, April 12 at Hope Fellowship Frisco East.

His obituary remembered his infectious laughter and gentle spirit, noting his kindness, genuineness, and reliability. It celebrated his fearless approach to sports, strong work ethic, and dream of playing college football. It also cherished his love for the Texas outdoors, especially fishing trips with his father and brother.

April 14, 2025 – Karmelo Anthony released from jail on bond

After Anthony's arrest on April 2, a judge set his bond at $1 million. Following a hearing on April 14, the judge agreed to reduce his bond to $250,000 and place him under house arrest at his parents' home. He was released from jail the same day.

June 11, 2025 – Frisco ISD releases surveillance video

On June 11, Frisco ISD allowed some members of the media to view its surveillance footage of the stabbing under Texas open records law. CBS News Texas investigative producer Kelsy Mittauer watched the video in person and was only allowed to take written notes.

Mittauer described that the camera, positioned near the stadium's press box, was far enough away that individuals were not easily identifiable. At approximately 9:55 a.m., a sudden movement is seen under a tent in the bleachers, followed by interaction between two figures. Several people are seen walking or running away, while others approach the area.

June 24, 2025 – Karmelo Anthony indicted on murder charge

On June 24, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced that a grand jury indicted Anthony for murder, a first-degree felony with a possible sentence of 5-99 years or life in prison.

Willis said that his team worked to present evidence to the grand jury for weeks.

"We know this case has struck a deep nerve — here in Collin County and beyond. That's understandable. When something like this happens at a school event, it shakes people to the core," Willis said in a statement. "But the justice system works best when it moves with steadiness and with principle. That's what we're committed to. And that's exactly what this case deserves."

Anthony's attorney, Mike Howard, released a video statement after the indictment, saying in part, "Karmelo and his family are confident in the justice system and the people of Collin County to be fair and impartial. Of course, Karmelo looks forward to his day in court."

"Because it's only in a trial that the full story can be heard, and that impartial justice can be done," Howard continued. "We expect that when the full story is heard, the prosecution will not be able to rule out the reasonable doubt that Carmelo Anthony may have acted in self-defense."

July 9, 2025 – Judge sets a trial date

Two weeks after the indictment, Collin County District Judge John Roach scheduled Anthony's murder trial to begin on June 1, 2026.

April 18, 2026 – Judge restricts media, public access to the trial

On April 18, Roach issued strict rules for the media and the public who are interested in following the trial. He wrote that the case "has generated substantial public and media attention and ... unrestricted access or activity may compromise courtroom security, juror privacy, and the Defendant's right to fair trial."

Notably, he prohibited live streaming and any audio or video recording. Media members will be able to take notes on laptops with the court's approval. A few weeks later, Roach amended the order to clarify that cell phones will be prohibited in the courtroom.

People who attend the trial will also be prohibited from reacting, gesturing, wearing distracting clothing or otherwise disrupting the proceedings.

The order also laid out rules for protests or other demonstrations, restricting them to certain areas outside of the court house. All attendees will go through security screening, and congregating in hallways will not be allowed.

The Collin County Sheriff's Office will enforce the rules.