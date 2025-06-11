Frisco ISD releases video of fatal track meet stabbing involving Karmelo Anthony and Austin Metcalf

Frisco Independent School District has released surveillance footage of a deadly stabbing that occurred during a track meet in April, but only under strict conditions. Under Texas open records laws, requesters may view such video in some cases, but are not permitted to record it.

Camera captures distant view

Austin Metcalf and Karmelo Anthony CBS News Texas

The video begins several minutes before the altercation between Karmelo Anthony and Austin Metcalf. The camera, positioned near the press box, captures half of the field at Kuykendall Stadium. The tent where the incident occurred is located in the bleachers near the 50-yard line. Due to the camera's distance, individuals are not easily identifiable.

At approximately 9:55 a.m., a sudden movement is seen under the tent, followed by interaction between two figures. Frisco ISD officials say this is the moment the stabbing occurred. Several people are seen walking or running away, while others approach the area.

Emergency response begins

Minutes later, an ambulance arrives, entering through the gate near the end zone and driving to the 50-yard line. Paramedics appear to realize they cannot reach Metcalf, who is in the bleachers, with the stretcher. They return it to the end zone, then carry it into the stands.

While paramedics work on Metcalf, someone places crime scene tape and unrolls a blue tarp higher in the stands behind the tent. Police later said this is where the knife used in the stabbing was found.

Stretcher moved to ambulance

At about 10:13 a.m., paramedics begin moving the stretcher toward the entrance as the ambulance reverses alongside it. Six or seven individuals surround the stretcher as it is loaded into the ambulance at 10:15 a.m. The vehicle does not depart until 10:20 a.m.

Police remain on scene

The video continues for several more minutes, showing police activity under the tent. Prosecutors may present the footage to a grand jury.