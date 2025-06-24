Karmelo Anthony indicted for murder in stabbing death of Austin Metcalf at Frisco ISD track meet

Karmelo Anthony, the now 18-year-old accused of fatally stabbing another teen during an altercation at a Frisco ISD track meet in early April, was indicted for murder by a Collin County grand jury on Tuesday.

Anthony, who was 17 at the time of the incident, was arrested on April 2 in connection with the stabbing death of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf during a track meet at Kuykendall Stadium.

The teen, who is facing a first-degree murder charge, has been on house arrest since being released on a reduced bond on April 14. If convicted, Anthony could face a possible sentence of 5-99 years or life in prison. In the Texas criminal justice system, 17-year-olds are considered adults.

Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced that his team worked to present evidence to the grand jury for weeks.

"We know this case has struck a deep nerve — here in Collin County and beyond. That's understandable. When something like this happens at a school event, it shakes people to the core," Willis said in a news release. "But the justice system works best when it moves with steadiness and with principle. That's what we're committed to. And that's exactly what this case deserves."

Willis acknowledged Metcalf's family following the formal indictment, asking the community to "keep them in your thoughts -- and if you're willing, in your prayers as well."

"Just that I am glad this process is moving forward, and I look ahead to the trial now," said Metcalf's father, Jeff.

Anthony's attorney, Mike Howard, released a video statement after the indictment, saying in part, "Karmelo and his family are confident in the justice system and the people of Collin County to be fair and impartial. Of course, Karmelo looks forward to his day in court," said Howard.

"Because it's only in a trial that the full story can be heard, and that impartial justice can be done," Howard continued. "We expect that when the full story is heard, the prosecution will not be able to rule out the reasonable doubt that Carmelo Anthony may have acted in self-defense."

Frisco ISD releases video of the stabbing

Frisco ISD released surveillance footage of the fatal incident in mid-June.

The video recording began several minutes before the altercation between Anthony and Metcalf. The camera, positioned near the press box, captured half of the field at Kuykendall Stadium.

The tent where the incident occurred is located in the bleachers near the 50-yard line. Due to the camera's distance, individuals are not easily identifiable in the images.

At about 9:55 a.m., a sudden movement is seen under the tent, followed by interaction between two figures. Frisco ISD officials said this is the moment the stabbing occurred. Several people can be seen walking or running away, while others approached the area.

Austin Metcalf CBS News Texas

Minutes later, an ambulance arrived, entering through the gate near the end zone and driving to the 50-yard line. Paramedics appeared to realize they couldn't reach Metcalf, who is in the bleachers, with the stretcher. They return it to the end zone, then carry it into the stands.

While paramedics worked on Metcalf, someone placed crime scene tape and unrolled a blue tarp higher in the stands behind the tent, according to the footage. Police later said this is where the knife used in the stabbing was found.

Anthony was quickly taken into custody.

How Anthony reacted after his arrest

Once the arresting officer said, "I have the alleged suspect [in custody]," Anthony reportedly told the officer, "I'm not alleged, I did it."

Anthony then said that Metcalf put his hands on him after he asked him not to, according to the affidavit.

After Anthony was placed inside a police vehicle, he asked an officer if Metcalf was going to be okay and if what happened could be considered self-defense.