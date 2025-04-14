Karmelo Anthony's bond reduced, granted house arrest in fatal Frisco stabbing case

Bond reduction hearing to be held for teen arrested for murder in Frisco track meet stabbing

Bond reduction hearing to be held for teen arrested for murder in Frisco track meet stabbing

Bond reduction hearing to be held for teen arrested for murder in Frisco track meet stabbing

The 17-year-old charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of a teen at a Frisco track meet earlier this month has had his bond reduced and will now be on house arrest following a judge's ruling Monday.

A Collin County judge agreed to lower Karmelo Anthony's bond from $1 million to $250,000. Anthony will also be required to wear an ankle monitor and to stay inside his parents' home, if they can post bond.

Anthony has been in the Collin County jail since his April 2 arrest for allegedly stabbing and killing 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a Frisco ISD track meet. According to witness statements, Anthony and Metcalf were involved in a verbal dispute, and at one point, Anthony pulled out a knife and stabbed Metcalf once in the chest.

Anthony complied with officers at the scene and was taken into custody. While in the police vehicle, Anthony reportedly asked the officer if Metcalf was going to be okay and if what he did would be considered self-defense.

Since his arrest, Anthony's family hired defense attorneys Billy Clark and Kim Cole, who promptly requested that Anthony's bond be reduced.

Karmelo Anthony's bond reduction hearing

During the hearing on Monday, Anthony's defense attorney questioned the teen's father about his character. His father testified that Anthony was an "A" student, the captain of both his football and track teams.

Anthony's father also told the court that he's the sole provider of their family and couldn't afford the $1 million bond amount.

Prosecutors, who only submitted the police report and no witnesses, also questioned Anthony's father during the hearing. They asked about a separate "assault" involving Anthony on Feb. 4, which was handled internally by Frisco ISD.

Prosecutors also questioned why Anthony's family hadn't used the money donated through a fundraising account for his son's bond.

"We don't have access to the money," Anthony's father responded.

Defense attorneys argued that the $412,000 raised in the online account "is not a bond fund" and that the family needs it to get by since Anthony's father is currently on leave from work.

During closing arguments, defense attorneys told the judge maintaining the $1 million bond would be "unusual" considering Anthony's lack of criminal history. They asked the judge to reduce the bond to $150,000 for Anthony and require him to wear an ankle monitor.

Prosecutors asked that the $1 million bond remain in place, telling the judge that the amount is standard for murder cases in Collin County.

The judge ultimately ruled that the bond be lowered to $250,000, and if Anthony's family were to bond him out of jail, Anthony would be required to stay at his parents' house and wear an ankle monitor. The judge said if Anthony violated that rule, he would be returned to jail.