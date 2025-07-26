Heat advisory in effect for North Texas due to dangerous temperatures

A Heat Advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. Saturday due to dangerous heat.

High temperatures will reach into the mid-90s, which is typical for this time of the year. However, a dense plume of tropical moisture is lingering across the area.

The heat, combined with the high moisture content, is causing the heat index values to reach up to 107 degrees on Saturday afternoon.

The heat and the moisture will not only spike the heat index values, but they will also promote the opportunity for storms Saturday afternoon. Heat-driven storms will be likely across North Texas, and the highest chance of rain will be along and to the east of I-35.

Not everyone will see rain, but those who do may get brief heavy downpours and frequent lightning, but no severe weather is expected. Storms will fizzle out by sunset.

A ridge of high pressure will move into the Plains over the next several days, resulting in an increase of the actual temperature outside and a decrease in the humidity levels.

Some of the hottest high temperatures of the year will be in the forecast next week. It has been 337 days since DFW has seen a triple-digit day; that streak will likely be broken soon.

Some ways to beat the heat are to take frequent breaks in the A/C, wear loose-fitting and light-colored clothing, as well as drink plenty of water. Stay safe.