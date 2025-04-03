Father of Frisco track meet stabbing victim remembers final moments with son, questions safety measures

Students inside a Frisco high school paid tribute to a classmate who died Wednesday after being stabbed during a track and field event.

Austin Metcalf's family continues to grieve but is also raising questions.

Frisco Independent School District said it had five certified athletic trainers on-site and all involved in the response to the stabbing at the stadium.

The day after the violent attack, members of the victim's family wonder whether more could have been done to prevent what happened.

The photos of Austin Metcalf that hang in his home are now all Jeff Metcalf has to remind him of one of his twin sons.

But he said he found some comfort from a dream.

"He came to me and said, 'It's OK,'" said Jeff Metcalf. "God gives me comfort and if it wasn't for my faith I wouldn't be here."

Metcalf spoke to CBS News Texas while still in shock over what happened just a mile away at the stadium where Austin Metcalf's twin brother Hunter saw his twin stabbed in the chest.

"My other son, who was there, I was holding his hands on the hole trying to save his life," said Jeff Metcalf. "He told me, I looked at him, his eyes — he was gone, he wasn't breathing."

Hundreds filled a Frisco church Wednesday night to remember Austin Metcalf, a standout on the Memorial High School football team.

Karmelo Anthony has been arrested and charged with murder, also a standout student-athlete at Centennial High School.

The victim's father grieves while starting to question whether the school district did enough to protect his son.

"If there's a precedent or some precursor that may be this could've been prevented, I don't know," Jeff Metcalf said. "I am concerned with the lack of security. How does someone bring a knife to a track meet?"

Police have not said what led to the stabbing, but Austin Metcalf's father said it started when his sons and members of the Memorial High track team questioned Anthony about why he was standing near them instead of his own school's team.

"Each high school had their own section to sit and they went to set up the Memorial tent, they heard this individual behind them speaking and they turned around and said, 'Who are you,' and he said, 'I'm mellow,' And he had a Centennial tracksuit on they said, 'You're in the wrong spot, you need to go sit with your team,' and then it escalated."

We are told at last check Anthony remains in the Frisco City Jail facing a first-degree murder charge with a $1,000,000 bond.