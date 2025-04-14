Karmelo Anthony, charged in fatal Frisco track meet stabbing, released on bond

Karmelo Anthony, the 17-year-old charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of a teen at a Frisco track meet earlier this month, was released from jail on bond Monday.

Earlier on Monday, Collin County judge lowered Anthony's bond from $1 million to $250,000. He will be required to wear an ankle monitor and to stay inside his parents' home. He is also not allowed on social media and cannot engage with his classmates or anything related to school.

Anthony walked out of the jail with a few people by his side; however, his mother and father were not seen with him.

Anthony has been in the Collin County jail since his April 2 arrest for allegedly stabbing and killing 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a Frisco ISD track meet. According to witness statements, Anthony and Metcalf were involved in a verbal dispute, and at one point, Anthony pulled out a knife and stabbed Metcalf once in the chest.

Anthony complied with officers at the scene and was taken into custody. While in the police vehicle, Anthony reportedly asked the officer if Metcalf was going to be okay and if what he did would be considered self-defense.

Since his arrest, Anthony's family hired defense attorneys Billy Clark and Kim Cole, who promptly requested that Anthony's bond be reduced.