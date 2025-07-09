Trial date set for Karmelo Anthony, teen charged in fatal stabbing of Austin Metcalf at Frisco track meet

A Collin County judge has set a June 1, 2026, trial date for Karmelo Anthony, the now 18-year-old accused of fatally stabbing another teen during an altercation at a Frisco ISD track meet in early April.

Anthony was indicted for murder by a Collin County grand jury in June.

Anthony, who was 17 at the time of the incident, was arrested on April 2 in connection with the stabbing death of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf during a track meet at Kuykendall Stadium.

Anthony, who is facing a first-degree murder charge, has been on house arrest since being released on a reduced bond on April 14. If convicted, Anthony could face a possible sentence of 5-99 years or life in prison. In the Texas criminal justice system, 17-year-olds are considered adults.

"Karmelo and his family are confident in the justice system and the people of Collin County to be fair and impartial. Of course, Karmelo looks forward to his day in court," Anthony's attorney, Mike Howard, said in a video statement after the indictment.

"I am pleased that we are moving forward. With the first-degree murder indictment, it now goes into the court system. I fully believe that justice will be served for Austin Metcalf. I look forward to the forthcoming trial. But it will never bring my son back," said Austin Metcalf's father, Jeff Metcalf said in June.

Anthony's arrest

According to witness statements, Anthony and Metcalf were involved in a verbal dispute. After a brief exchange, Metcalf allegedly pushed Anthony, who then stabbed him in the chest.

Anthony complied with officers at the scene and was taken into custody.

Once the arresting officer said, "I have the alleged suspect [in custody]," Anthony reportedly told the officer, "I'm not alleged, I did it."

Anthony then said that Metcalf put his hands on him after he asked him not to, according to the affidavit.

After Anthony was placed inside a police vehicle, he reportedly asked the officer if Metcalf was going to be okay and if what he did would be considered self-defense.

Conditions of house arrest

As part of his conditions to be released on bond, Anthony will be required to wear an ankle monitor and to stay inside his parents' home under adult supervision with an approved adult. He is also not allowed on social media and will have to check in with the court every Friday.

Frisco ISD releases video of the stabbing

Frisco ISD released surveillance footage of the fatal incident in mid-June.

The video recording began several minutes before the altercation between Anthony and Metcalf. The camera, positioned near the press box, captured half of the field at Kuykendall Stadium.

The tent where the incident occurred is located in the bleachers near the 50-yard line. Due to the camera's distance, individuals are not easily identifiable in the images.

At about 9:55 a.m., a sudden movement is seen under the tent, followed by interaction between two figures. Frisco ISD officials said this is the moment the stabbing occurred.

Minutes later, an ambulance arrived. Paramedics appeared to realize they couldn't reach Metcalf in the bleachers with the stretcher. They return it to the end zone, then carry it into the stands.

While paramedics worked on Metcalf, someone placed crime scene tape and unrolled a blue tarp higher in the stands behind the tent, according to the footage. Police later said this is where the knife used in the stabbing was found.