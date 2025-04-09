Family seeks privacy as they lay late Frisco athlete Austin Metcalf to rest

Austin Metcalf CBS News Texas

The mother and brother of the late Frisco athlete Austin Metcalf are requesting privacy as they focus on laying him to rest, according to a statement released Wednesday.

The 17-year-old Frisco Memorial High School junior was stabbed to death on April 2 at a track meet. Karmelo Anthony, also 17, a junior at Frisco Centennial High School, is facing murder charges in connection with Metcalf's death.

"Thank you for your cooperation and understanding, as we will not field any more interviews with media moving forward," Meghan and Hunter Metcalf said in the statement.

Memorial service scheduled

A memorial service for Austin Matthew Metcalf is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at Hope Fellowship Frisco East in Frisco.

Meghan Metcalf expressed her and Hunter's gratitude for the "overwhelming support, prayers, and love" they have received.

Unanswered questions

"Tragedies inevitably raise questions that remain unanswered," the Metcalfs said. "We will entrust the detectives handling the investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding Austin's passing, while our family, Hunter, and I prioritize commemorating and honoring Austin.

"We extend our gratitude to everyone who has supported us in numerous ways and helped sustain our family during this time."

Austin Metcalf remembered

Austin Metcalf's obituary remembered his infectious laughter and gentle spirit, noting his kindness, genuineness, and reliability. It celebrated his fearless approach to sports, strong work ethic, and dream of playing college football. It also cherished his love for the Texas outdoors, especially fishing trips with his father and brother.