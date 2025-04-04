Police report reveals what Karmelo Anthony allegedly said after fatal stabbing of Frisco ISD student

Suspect in Frisco track meet stabbing told police he acted in self defense

Witnesses to a stabbing that led to the death of a Frisco ISD student this week told police the victim and suspect didn't know each other, according to an arrest report obtained by CBS News Texas.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. at Kuykendall Stadium on Wednesday. According to the Frisco Police Department, the altercation was between two students and resulted in one stabbing the other.

The suspect, 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony, is in police custody and has been charged with murder. His bond was set to $1 million.

The victim, 17-year-old Austin Metcalf, was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead minutes after arriving, according to the affidavit.

One witness told an officer that they were sitting with Metcalf under their school's tent during a track meet at the stadium when someone they didn't know, identified as Anthony, came over to them.

The witness said Metcalf told Anthony to leave the tent when Anthony grabbed his bag, opened it, reached inside and said, "touch me and see what happens." The police document said no one thought Anthony had a weapon.

One witness said Metcalf touched Anthony, and another said Metcalf grabbed Anthony.

Anthony then pulled out a knife and stabbed Metcalf once in the chest before running away, according to police.

At that point, Metcalf grabbed his chest and told everyone to get help, one witness said.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, Metcalf wasn't conscious or breathing. Multiple Frisco ISD athletic trainers were performing CPR, the affidavit said.

Another officer spoke to two witnesses, one being the victim's twin brother, Hunter Metcalf. The officer said they were both hysterical and couldn't speak to police.

"My other son, who was there, I was holding his hands on the hole trying to save his life," Jeff Metcalf, the twins' father told CBS News Texas. "He told me, I looked at him, his eyes — he was gone, he wasn't breathing."

The suspect wanted to know if the victim would be OK

Another officer said that Anthony complied with them and said he was protecting himself, according to the affidavit.

Once the officer said "I have the alleged suspect [in custody]," Anthony told the officer, "I'm not alleged, I did it." He also told police that Metcalf put his hands on him after he told him not to.

While he was in the police vehicle, an officer reported that Anthony asked if Metcalf was going to be OK and if what happened could be considered self-defense.