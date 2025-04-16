Video shows alleged Dallas school shooter entering through "unsecured" door, affidavit says

The 17-year-old suspect who allegedly shot and injured several students at a Dallas high school on Tuesday was let inside by another student, an arrest affidavit revealed Wednesday.

At least five people have been hospitalized after the shooting at Wilmer-Hutchins High School on Tuesday afternoon, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by CBS News Texas, which is inconsistent with information provided by first responders that mentioned four victims.

The suspect, identified as Tracy Haynes Jr., turned himself into authorities late Tuesday and was booked into the Dallas County jail.

Haynes Jr. is facing a charge of aggravated assault mass shooting – a first-degree felony. He is being held in the Dallas County jail on a $600,000 bond, according to police records.

Surveillance video shows student letting suspect inside school

The shooting happened a little after 1 p.m. Tuesday at Wilmer-Hutchins High School, located at 5500 Langdon Road.

According to the arrest affidavit, surveillance video captured the moment an unidentified student let Haynes Jr. inside the school through an unsecured door.

Haynes Jr. allegedly walked down a hallway until he saw multiple male students, displayed a firearm and fired at them, the affidavit said. Then, Haynes Jr. allegedly approached one student who wasn't able to run away and appeared to take a point-blank shot.

The affidavit said five injured students were transported to local hospitals.

Wilmer-Hutchins students and parents describe the terror

"I heard like five shots go off. It was right next to my classroom," said junior student Deliyah Martin.

"They told me, 'Get down, turn the lights.' My teacher locked the door, did all the procedures that they were supposed to do," she said.

Martin later learned about the shooting victims. "It was very traumatic," she said.

This is the second school shooting Wilmer-Hutchins has faced, almost a year to the day.

Martin's mother, Tamika Martin, said she's fed up with the incidents.

"Honestly, I'm afraid for my daughter to even go back to that school at all because I don't feel like she's safe there," Tamika Martin said.

Dallas ISD leader: "It was not a failure of our staff"

Dallas ISD Assistant Chief of Police Christina Smith said the gun Haynes Jr. allegedly used didn't come through "during regular intake time, so it was not a failure of our staff, of our protocols, or of the machinery that we have."

The district said that most middle schools and high schools have metal detectors at entrances.

Classes at Wilmer-Hutchins are canceled for the rest of the week as the investigation continues.

The district said mental health professionals will be available to students.