At least 4 injured after shooting at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas, authorities say

At least four people have been hospitalized after a shooting at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. Police have not provided information on the suspect's identity or if an arrest has been made.

Dallas police responded just after 1 p.m. to a shooting incident reported at Wilmer-Hutchins High School, located at 5500 Langdon Road. Authorities confirmed at around 2:20 p.m. there was no active threat and that the school campus had been secured.

According to the Dallas Fire Department, at least two of the victims were shot and their injuries are initially believed to be non-life-threatening. Three victims were taken to Baylor Scott & White Health and one to Methodist Hospital Dallas in Oak Cliff.

According to law enforcement sources who spoke with CBS News Texas, a student is wanted after allegedly firing a gun inside the school campus.

Aerial images showed multiple agencies surrounding the school on Tuesday afternoon, including EMS and Dallas police. ATF agents were also at the scene of the incident. Students could be seen leaving the campus and walking toward the school's stadium. Roughly 900 students were reported in attendance Tuesday.

Dallas ISD said Tuesday afternoon that all students and staff at Wilmer Hutchins High School were safe and they were being reunited with their families at Eagle Stadium. Parents and guardians were asked to provide state identification to pick up their child.

There has been no official word on the suspect's identity or further details about the shooting.

2024 shooting at Wilmer-Hutchins High School

The high school had a shooting almost a year ago to the day. The April 12, 2024, shooting happened inside a classroom and was targeted, stemming from a dispute, officials said at the time.

A few days after the shooting, students staged a campus walkout.