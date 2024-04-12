1 student shot, 1 person in custody following shooting at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas

DALLAS - A student was shot at Wilmer-Hutchins High School Friday morning.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said they were dispatched to the school just after 10:30 a.m. Friday in response to an active shooter.

One person is in custody, CBS News Texas confirmed.

Dallas ISD said that all students and staff at the high school are safe. The school district is also asking that parents refrain from coming to campus as the scene is still active.

There is no active threat at the campus, officials say.

All students and team members are safe at Wilmer-Hutchins High School as we have initiated our safety protocol. Police are on site to ensure our school remains secure. At this time, we ask for everyone to refrain from coming to the campus, as we limit access inside. @WHHighSchool — Dallas ISD (@dallasschools) April 12, 2024

CBS News Texas chopper showed heavy police and ambulance presence outside the campus.

Family outside the school told CBS News Texas that they received calls from their students, letting them know there was a shooting happening.

The parent of a 10th grader said her son was shaken up.

"I'm just all upset right now," she said. "Police don't tell us anything."

Another parent said his 11th grader called him while he was at work.

"I don't need nothing bad happening to my daughter. They won't let me in, we're just waiting right now," he said. "It goes back to Uvalde."

Wilmer-Hutchins High School is located in southeast Dallas.

This story is developing. Stay with CBS News Texas for more updates.