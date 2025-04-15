Wilmer-Hutchins students and parents scared after another school shooting, demand change

Students who witnessed the shooting at Wilmer-Hutchins on Tuesday said they're scared to go back and they want to see changes moving forward. This is the second time they've experienced something like this.

Witness accounts reveal chaotic day in the classroom

"I heard like five shots go off. It was right next to my classroom," said Deliyah Martin, a junior at the high school in the Dallas Independent School District. "They told me, 'Get down, turn the lights off.' My teacher locked the door, did all the procedures that they were supposed to do, and we just sat there."

Deliyah Martin later learned at least four people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Dallas Fire-Rescue said three of the four victims were shot and their injuries are non-life-threatening. DFR also said three of the victims are between the age of 15 and 18 and one victim's age is unknown.

The district said Tuesday night that the suspect was in custody; however, did not share an identity.

"It was very traumatic, honestly... and the second time that happened," said Deliyah Martin.

Almost exactly a year ago, there was another shooting at this school. A gun got past the metal detectors, and a student was shot in the leg.

Parents' concern grows over student safety at Wilmer-Hutchins

Deliyah Martin's mom Tamika is fed up.

"Honestly, I'm afraid for my daughter to even go back to that school at all because I don't feel like she's safe there," said Tamika Martin.

Dallas ISD Trustee Maxie Johnson said he's working to address gun violence in schools. After last year's shooting, he hosted a town hall and looked at the safety and security procedures in place.

Questions arise about security measures on campus

"As a father who lost his son to senseless gun violence, I understand what parents are going through. The nervousness, the anxiety," said Johnson. "We just make sure that the metal detectors continue to work properly, make sure staff was in place where they need to be, and so again policy was followed, protocol was followed."

He said in this latest incident, once the investigation is complete they'll have more information for the community.

Dallas ISD Assistant Chief of Police Christina Smith said the gun did not come through "during regular intake time so, it was not a failure of our staff, of our protocols, or of the machinery that we have."

"We're going to continue to stand together and advocate for more resources and advocate to make sure that our kids are safe," said Johnson.

Dallas ISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde said classes at Wilmer-Hutchins are canceled for the rest of the week. Elizalde said mental health clinicians will be available.

Johnson recommends students and staff take advantage of the mental health counselors that will be on hand.