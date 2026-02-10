Scattered showers possible as cold front moves through North Texas; temperatures stay warm

Tuesday starts mild with temperatures in the 60s.

Humidity has increased as an upper-level low sits to the west and a cold front approaches from the north.

By Tuesday afternoon, it will be cloudy and warm with highs in the mid-70s. The daylight hours will be mainly dry. You can leave the umbrella and jacket at home.

Showers will move through Tuesday night, mainly after sunset, and rain will be rather light. At most, portions of North Texas could pick up a quick about 0.25 inches, but most areas likely stay below that.

All the rain moves out by Wednesday morning, leading to a brighter and cooler day with highs in the upper 60s.

If you miss out on this batch of rain, don't worry, there will be plenty more on the way by Friday night into Valentine's Day.

Widespread rain and thunder will be present on Saturday, but as of now, severe weather is not expected. Expect at least a wet start to the day. The bulk of the rain should move out before dinnertime, but that may still change.

While it is still several days away, it looks safe to say parts of North Texas may receive over 1" of rain from this system. This will be much needed as parts of the area are seeing drought conditions.

By Sunday, it will be clear, and temperatures return to the 70s on Monday.