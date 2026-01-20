9 major themes that defined the first year of Trump's second term

Washington — In the year since his return to power, President Trump has shifted America's approach to foreign policy and allies, targeted his political enemies, prioritized mass deportations and put his mark on Washington's architecture. Here are the themes that have shaped his first 365 days in office.

Slashing the federal workforce and agencies

President Trump and Elon Musk speak to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on May 30, 2025. Getty Images

Settling scores with political foes, targeting rivals — and rewarding allies

President Donald Trump and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell tour the Fed's headquarters renovation project on July 24, 2025, months before the Fed received subpoenas on the project from the Justice Department. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Carrying out mass deportations and immigration enforcement

Mr. Trump campaigned on a promise to carry out the largest deportation operation in history. In mid-December, the Department of Homeland Security said there had been an estimated 1.9 million self-deportations and more than 622,000 deportations up to that point. As of last week, Immigrations and Customs Enforcement held 73,000 detainees in custody, the most ever recorded. The administration aims to be able to hold upwards of 100,000 immigration detainees at any given time, as part of its effort to carry out a deportation crackdown of unprecedented proportions.

The Trump administration has signed agreements with countries to accept immigrants who are not their citizens. In addition to several Latin American countries, some that are half a world away have also agreed to accept deportees, like Eswatini,Uganda, South Sudan, Laos, Myanmar, Kosovo and Rwanda.

Apprehensions at the Southwest border are at record lows. In December, U.S. Customs and Border Protection apprehended 6,478, 96% lower than the prior year.

In March, Mr. Trump invoked wartime authority to send hundreds of mostly Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador's notorious CECOT prison.

Under Mr. Trump, DHS has launched an immigration enforcement campaign in cities across the country, sending federal law enforcement to Charlotte, Chicago, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York City and Portland. Immigration raids have often been met with protests.

Clashes between authorities and civilians have turned up the temperature, most recently with an ICE officer's fatal shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis this month.

The president deployed National Guard troops to assist and protect federal law enforcement, drawing lawsuits. California, Illinois and Oregon sued, arguing the president was reaching beyond his authority, and judges often sided with the states. The National Guard will remain in Washington, D.C., this year, but Mr. Trump sent guard members home from other jurisdictions at the end of 2025.

Despite the extensive resources being devoted to deportations, the president told "60 Minutes" in November the immigration raids "haven't gone far enough."

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Minneapolis on January 14. Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune

Flexing American power overseas, realigning U.S. foreign policy

President Trump listens to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he addresses the Knesset in Jerusalem on Oct. 13, 2025, after Israel and Hamas struck a ceasefire deal. SAUL LOEB/Pool/REUTERS

Reshaping economic policy, focusing on trade and a love for tariffs

Mr. Trump calls himself "the tariff king," and his love for tariffs — what he's called his "favorite word" — has reshaped international trade and international relations. Mr. Trump insists tariffs are bringing in billions of dollars for the country, although economists say U.S. consumers will ultimately pay higher prices. Studies show that U.S. importers generally pay the tariffs, not the foreign countries.

The stock market has continued to climb under Mr. Trump, although inflation, unemployment, hiring and layoff data are a mixed bag. Nearly three in four Americans say the president isn't focusing enough on lowering prices, and just over three in four Americans say their income isn't keeping up with inflation, according to the latest CBS/YouGov poll.

New U.S tariffs on Chinese goods set the stage for a trade war between the world's largest economies over everything from computer chips and rare earth metals to soybeans and TikTok, briefly sending both countries' tariffs on each other to over 100%. Mr. Trump met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in October and struck a deal

The president's signature economic legislation

President Donald Trump displays a chart with new reciprocal tariffs during a 'Liberation Day' event in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 2, 2025. Sipa USA

Pushing the limits of presidential power

Despite Republican control of both chambers of Congress, Washington has passed few pieces of major legislation, with Mr. Trump relying heavily on executive actions to accomplish his objectives. He signed 228 executive orders — not including other types of executive actions — in 2025 and the first weeks of 2026, according to the Federal Register, easily outpacing all other presidents in their first year in office.

The president's use of emergency powers to levy tariffs without approval from Congress has been challenged all the way to the Supreme Court

The president's uses of military force without congressional approval in Syria, Iran and Venezuela — and his deployments of National Guard forces to U.S. cities — have also raised questions about constitutionality and the limits of executive power. The Supreme Court blocked

After an impasse in Congress led to the longest government shutdown in U.S. history military sought to lay off pause food stamp payments

President Trump signs an executive order in the Oval Office at the White House on Sept. 19, 2025. Andrew Harnik / Getty Images

Bending institutions to his will

Another theme of Mr. Trump's presidency continues to be pushing institutions to bend to his will. The president has terminated government contracts and revoked security clearances with major law firms that represented political opponents. The American Bar Association sued over the approach

Mr. Trump has pressed both federal agencies and private employers to end diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs, and his administration has targeted universities and corporations.

private employers to end diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs, and his administration has The Trump administration threatened to sue or otherwise pressured universities over their diversity and inclusion practices, pro-Palestinian campus protests or granting of in-state tuition to undocumented immigrants, cutting off funding to some schools. Columbia University settled with the administration to avoid further investigations, and Brown University, Cornell University, Northwestern University and UPenn all reached some type of agreement with the administration.

The president has also personally sued multiple news organizations over their coverage. Ahead of the inauguration, ABC News parent Disney agreed to pay $16 million to settle a defamation suit Mr. Trump brought. CBS News was also among those the president sued, and then Paramount, CBS News' parent company, agreed to pay

Dealmaking with companies and countries

President Trump speaks during an event with Apple CEO Tim Cook in the Oval Office of the White House on Aug. 6, 2025. / Getty Images

Putting his stamp on the White House and Washington, D.C.

The president has moved to make his imprint on the White House itself and Washington, D.C., as a whole, forging ahead with plans to build a large ballroom on the grounds of the executive mansion and construct a new triumphal arch to match other major monuments.

Mr. Trump demolished the East Wing of the White House in October with little warning, paving the way for his ballroom project. Architects working on the ballroom presented plans

Mr. Trump has renovated other parts of the White House, including by building a patio in the Rose Garden, installing massive new flagpoles on the grounds, redecorating the Oval Office with gold-colored furnishings and installing a "Presidential Walk of Fame" with photos of his predecessors — except former President Joe Biden, who is represented by an image of an autopen

Mr. Trump has also touted plans for the construction of a triumphal arch across the Potomac River in Virginia. Mockups of the arch the president showcased in October bore the title "Independence Arch."

The president has also worked to affix his name to institutions around the capital. Mr. Trump's handpicked board of the Kennedy Center, Washington's premier arts venue, voted to rename the institution the Trump-Kennedy Center, a change that would require Congress to become official.

The administration also added Mr. Trump's name to the U.S. Institute of Peace in December. The State Department said the change was meant to "reflect the greatest dealmaker in our nation's history."