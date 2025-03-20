Here are the names of the Venezuelans deported by the U.S. to El Salvador
CBS News has obtained an internal government list of the names of the Venezuelan men the Trump administration deported to El Salvador as part of a secretive operation last week that has triggered a legal standoff in the U.S. and a debate around the world.
On March 15, the U.S. government deported 238 male Venezuelan citizens on three flights to El Salvador, accusing them of being part of a transnational gang known as Tren de Aragua, which President Trump has labeled a foreign terrorist group and wartime enemy.
Upon landing, the deported men were forcefully led off planes by heavily armed Salvadoran authorities. They were marched into armored vehicles, had their heads shaved and were transferred into cells inside El Salvador's notorious maximum security prison, known as CECOT.
The high-profile deportations quickly set off a legal battle in the U.S. The court fight initially centered on the legality of Mr. Trump's move to invoke the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to expel many of the Venezuelan deportees. It has since expanded into a showdown over whether the Trump administration knowingly defied a federal judge's order to halt deportations under the wartime law and turn the flights around.
U.S. officials have said 137 of the Venezuelan men were treated as "enemy aliens" and removed from the country under the 18th century law. The other 101 were deported under regular immigration procedures, the officials have said.
Beyond that, the U.S. government has provided scant details about the deportations and has not publicly released the names of those sent to El Salvador. Family members and lawyers of deportees have said they only learned their loved ones or clients had been deported to the small Central American country through videos and photos posted by the Salvadoran government and news outlets.
The Trump administration has said it verified that all the Venezuelan deportees have connections to Tren de Aragua, but those accusations have been denied by relatives of some of those who were deported. The U.S. government has said in a court declaration that while some of those expelled have criminal histories in the U.S., "many" do not.
CBS News is publishing the U.S. government's list of the names of the 238 Venezuelan deportees sent to El Salvador below. How long they will remain imprisoned in El Salvador and whether their family members and lawyers will be allowed to communicate with them remain open questions.
CBS News reached out to DHS and the State Department for comment on the list.
The names of Venezuelans deported to El Salvador
- Agelviz Sanguino, Widmer Josneyder
- Aguilar Rodriguez, Nolberto Rafael
- Aguilera Aguero, Gustavo Adolfo
- Albornoz-Quintero, Henrry
- Alvarado Borges, Neri
- Angulo-Aparicio, Jinder
- Aray-Cardona, Jose
- Arregoces Rincon, Jose
- Azuaje Perez, Nixon Jose
- Barreto Villegas, Rolando
- Bastidas Venegas, Jose
- Basulto-Salinas, Marcos
- Batista-Arias, Elvis
- Belloso Fuenmayor, Alirio
- Benavides Rivas, Yornel Santiago
- Blanco-Bonilla, Andry
- Blanco-Marin, Angel
- Bolivar Cruz, Angel
- Bracho Gomez, Victor
- Brazon-Lezama, Javiar
- Briceno-Gonzalez, Jose
- Briceno-Gonzalez, Jean
- Bustamante-Dominguez, Robert
- Cabrera-Rico, David
- Canizalez Arteaga, Carlos
- Caraballo Tiapa, Franco
- Cardenas-Silva, Johan
- Carmona Bastista, Yorbi
- Carmona Hernandez, Jose
- Cedeno Contreras, Bruce Embelgert
- Cedeno-Gil, Andrys
- Chacin Gomez, Jhon
- Chirinos Romero, Wild
- Chivico Medina, Carlos
- Colina Arguelles, Rosme
- Colina Caseres, Miguel
- Colina-Suarez, Alejandro
- Colmenares Solorzano, Leonardo Jose
- Colmenarez Abreu, Aldo
- Contreras-Gonzalez, Yordano
- Cornejo Pulgar, Frizgeralth De Jesus
- Corrales-Moreno, Emilio
- Davila Fernanadez, Luis
- Delgado Pina, Aldrin
- Depablos Requena, Jheison
- Diaz-Lugo, Kleiver
- Duarte Rodriguez, Richard
- Duran Perez, Joseph Gregory
- Echavez-Paz, Leonel
- Elista-Jimenez, Robert
- Escalona Carrizo, Yender
- Escalona Sevilla, Angelo
- Escobar Blanco, Pedro
- Escobar Falcon, Yolfran
- Fernandez Sanchez, Julio Rafael
- Fernandez, Yohan
- Fernandez-Subero, Mikael
- Flores Jimenez, Wilken Rafael
- Flores Rodriguez, Jose
- Flores-Lopez, Jose
- Fonseca Daboin, Cristhofer
- Fuenmayor-Crespo, Roneil
- Garcia Casique, Francisco
- Garcia Prado, Leonardo
- Giron Maurera, Richard
- Gonzalez Troconis, Julio
- Gonzalez Frailan, Jose Leon
- Gonzalez Fuenmayor, Angel Jesus
- Gonzalez Pineda, Oscar
- Gonzalez-Rodriguez, Charlie
- Graterol-Farias, Winder
- Gualdron Gualdron, Luis
- Gualtero Quiroz, Deibin
- Guerrero Padron, Keivy
- Guevara Munoz, Wilvenson
- Guiterrez-Sierra, Wilker
- Gutierrez Flores, Merwil
- Hernandez Carache, Yeison
- Hernandez Carache, Darwin Gerardo
- Hernandez Herrera, Edwuar Jose
- Hernandez-Hernandez, Jhonnael
- Hernandez Gonzalez, Manuel
- Hernandez Hernandez, Angel
- Hernandez Juarez, Yorby
- Hernandez Romero, Andry
- Hueck Escobar, Jesus
- Hung Mendoza, Jordan
- Hurtado Quevedo, Eddie Adolfo
- Indriago-Alvarez, Donovan
- Izaguirre-Granado, Randy
- Jaimes-Rincon, Yeison
- Jerez-Hernandez, Yohendry
- Justo Garcia, Jose
- Laya-Freites, Jefferson
- Leal-Bautista, Keiber
- Leal-Estrada, Kervin
- Lemus Cagua, Diego
- Lizcano-Basto, Josue
- Lopez Bolivar, Jose
- Lopez Lizano, Maikol
- Lopez-Rodriguez, Geomar
- Lozada Sanchez, Wuilliam
- Lozano-Camargo, Daniel
- Lugo Zavala, Johendry
- Lugo-Acosta, Yermain
- Machado Martinez, Onaiker
- Machado-Rodriguez, Jose
- Manrique, Edson
- Manzo Lovera, Lainerke
- Marcano Silva, Luis
- Marea-Medina, Ronald
- Marin Zambrano, Jhonervi Josue
- Marquez Pena, Jose
- Marrufo Hernandez, Uriel David
- Martinez Vargas, Kerbin
- Martinez Vegas, Rafael
- Martinez-Borrego, Tito
- Martinez-Gonzalez, Yohangel
- Mata Fornerino, Wilfredo Jose
- Mata-Ribeiro, Yoswaldo
- Mathie Zavala, Hotsman Ricardo
- Medina-Martinez, Alexis
- Melendez Rojas, Edwin
- Mendez Boyer, Alex
- Mendez Mejias, Angel
- Mendez-Gomez, Luis
- Mendoz Nunez, Carlos
- Mendoza Ortiz, Maikol Solier
- Mendoza Pina, Jean Claude
- Mendoza Ramirez, Jonathan
- Mogollon Herrera, Henry
- Molina-Acevedo, Roger
- Montero Espinoza, Ervinson
- Montilla-Rivas, Jose
- Mora-Balzan, Jose
- Morales-Rolon, Andres
- Moreno-Camacho, Cristopher
- Moreno-Ramirez, Maikel
- Morillo-Pina, Luis
- Moron Cabrera, Yuber
- Munoz Pinto, Luis
- Navas Vizcaya, Ali
- Navas-Diaz, Obed
- Nieto Contreras, Kevin
- Nunez-Falcon, Luis
- Olivera Rojas, Maikel
- Orta-Campos, Junior
- Ortega Garcia, Felix
- Otero Valestrines, Luis
- Palacios-Rebolledo, Leoner
- Palencia-Benavides, Brayan
- Parra Urbina, Eduard
- Paz-Gonzalez, Daniel
- Pena Mendez, Jose Antonio
- Penaloza Chirinos, Ysqueibel Yonaiquer
- Perez Perez, Cristian
- Perez-Llovera, Juan
- Perfecto La Rosa, Moises
- Perozo-Colina, Carlos
- Perozo-Palencia, Andy
- Petit Findlay, Andersson Steven
- Petterson Torres, Christean
- Pineda Lezama, Jesus
- Pinto Velasquez, Cristhian
- Plaza-Carmona, Jonathan
- Primoschitz Gonzalez, Albert
- Querales Martinez, Anderson Jose
- Quintero Chacon, Edicson
- Ramirez Ramirez, Jonathan Miguel
- Ramos Bastidas, Jose
- Ramos Ramos, Juan Jose
- Reyes Barrios, Jerce Egbunik
- Reyes Mota, Frengel
- Reyes Ollarvides, Ronald
- Reyes-Villegas, Arlinzon
- Rincon Bohorquez, Omar
- Rincon-Rincon, Ringo
- Rios Andrade, Jesus
- Rivera Gonzalez, Luis
- Rivero-Coroy, Jean
- Rodriguez, Edwin
- Rodriguez Goyo, Alejandro
- Rodriguez Lugo, Luis Gustavo
- Rodriguez Parra, Alber
- Rodriguez Rojas, Kenlyn
- Rodriguez-Da Silva, Fernando
- Rojas, Deibys
- Rojas-Mendoza, Miguel
- Romero Chirinos, Ildemar Jesus
- Romero Rivas, Erick
- Roos Ortega, Jesus
- Rosal-Gelvez, Hector
- Rubio-Petrola, Jose
- Saavedra-Caruci, Robinson
- Salazar-Cuervo, Pedro Luis
- Sanchez Bigott, Yorbis
- Sanchez Paredes, Idenis
- Sanchez-Arteaga, Fernando
- Sanchez-Bermudez, Marco
- Santiago Ascanio, Ronald
- Sarabia Gonzalez, Anyelo
- Semeco Revilla, Darwin Xavier
- Sierra Cano, Anyelo
- Silva Casares, Jason Alfredo
- Silva Freites, Carlos Julio
- Silva-Ramirez, Aaron
- Soto Manzana, Omar
- Suarez-Fuentes, Joen
- Suarez-Nunez, Luis
- Suarez-Salas, Nery
- Suarez-Trejo, Arturo
- Tapia Colina, Jesus
- Teran Aguilar, Carlos
- Testa Leon, Orlando Jesus
- Toro Noguera, Yonel
- Torrealba Torrealba, Yonathan
- Torres Archila, Amber
- Torres Herrera, Euder Jose
- Torres-Polanco, Carlos
- Tortosa Guedez, Jorge
- Tovar-Marcano, Cesar
- Travieso Gonzalez, Kleiver
- Troconis Gonzalez, Yhon Deivis
- Uzcategui Vielma, Carlos
- Vaamondes Barrios, Miguel
- Vargas Lugo, Henry
- Vazquez Morillo, Nicola
- Vega Sandia, Wilmer
- Vera Villamizar, Wladimir
- Villa-Montano, Enson
- Villafranca Rincones, Carlos Eduardo
- Villegas-Frites, Ilels
- Yamarte-Fernandez, Mervin
- Yanez-Arangure, Luis
- Zabaleta-Morillo, Keiber
- Zambrano Perez, Julio
- Zambrano Torrealba, Gabriel
- Zarraga Rosales, Jorge