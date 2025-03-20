Here are the names of the Venezuelans deported by the U.S. to El Salvador

Man with no criminal record believed to be deported and sent to El Salvador prison, lawyer says

CBS News has obtained an internal government list of the names of the Venezuelan men the Trump administration deported to El Salvador as part of a secretive operation last week that has triggered a legal standoff in the U.S. and a debate around the world.

On March 15, the U.S. government deported 238 male Venezuelan citizens on three flights to El Salvador, accusing them of being part of a transnational gang known as Tren de Aragua, which President Trump has labeled a foreign terrorist group and wartime enemy.

Upon landing, the deported men were forcefully led off planes by heavily armed Salvadoran authorities. They were marched into armored vehicles, had their heads shaved and were transferred into cells inside El Salvador's notorious maximum security prison, known as CECOT.

The high-profile deportations quickly set off a legal battle in the U.S. The court fight initially centered on the legality of Mr. Trump's move to invoke the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to expel many of the Venezuelan deportees. It has since expanded into a showdown over whether the Trump administration knowingly defied a federal judge's order to halt deportations under the wartime law and turn the flights around.

U.S. officials have said 137 of the Venezuelan men were treated as "enemy aliens" and removed from the country under the 18th century law. The other 101 were deported under regular immigration procedures, the officials have said.

Beyond that, the U.S. government has provided scant details about the deportations and has not publicly released the names of those sent to El Salvador. Family members and lawyers of deportees have said they only learned their loved ones or clients had been deported to the small Central American country through videos and photos posted by the Salvadoran government and news outlets.

The Trump administration has said it verified that all the Venezuelan deportees have connections to Tren de Aragua, but those accusations have been denied by relatives of some of those who were deported. The U.S. government has said in a court declaration that while some of those expelled have criminal histories in the U.S., "many" do not.

CBS News is publishing the U.S. government's list of the names of the 238 Venezuelan deportees sent to El Salvador below. How long they will remain imprisoned in El Salvador and whether their family members and lawyers will be allowed to communicate with them remain open questions.

CBS News reached out to DHS and the State Department for comment on the list.

The names of Venezuelans deported to El Salvador

Agelviz Sanguino , Widmer Josneyder

, Widmer Josneyder Aguilar Rodriguez , Nolberto Rafael

, Nolberto Rafael Aguilera Aguero , Gustavo Adolfo

, Gustavo Adolfo Albornoz-Quintero , Henrry

, Henrry Alvarado Borges , Neri

, Neri Angulo-Aparicio , Jinder

, Jinder Aray-Cardona , Jose

, Jose Arregoces Rincon , Jose

, Jose Azuaje Perez , Nixon Jose

, Nixon Jose Barreto Villegas , Rolando

, Rolando Bastidas Venegas , Jose

, Jose Basulto-Salinas , Marcos

, Marcos Batista-Arias , Elvis

, Elvis Belloso Fuenmayor , Alirio

, Alirio Benavides Rivas , Yornel Santiago

, Yornel Santiago Blanco-Bonilla , Andry

, Andry Blanco-Marin , Angel

, Angel Bolivar Cruz , Angel

, Angel Bracho Gomez , Victor

, Victor Brazon-Lezama , Javiar

, Javiar Briceno-Gonzalez , Jose

, Jose Briceno-Gonzalez , Jean

, Jean Bustamante-Dominguez , Robert

, Robert Cabrera-Rico , David

, David Canizalez Arteaga , Carlos

, Carlos Caraballo Tiapa , Franco

, Franco Cardenas-Silva , Johan

, Johan Carmona Bastista , Yorbi

, Yorbi Carmona Hernandez , Jose

, Jose Cedeno Contreras , Bruce Embelgert

, Bruce Embelgert Cedeno-Gil , Andrys

, Andrys Chacin Gomez , Jhon

, Jhon Chirinos Romero , Wild

, Wild Chivico Medina , Carlos

, Carlos Colina Arguelles , Rosme

, Rosme Colina Caseres , Miguel

, Miguel Colina-Suarez , Alejandro

, Alejandro Colmenares Solorzano , Leonardo Jose

, Leonardo Jose Colmenarez Abreu , Aldo

, Aldo Contreras-Gonzalez , Yordano

, Yordano Cornejo Pulgar , Frizgeralth De Jesus

, Frizgeralth De Jesus Corrales-Moreno , Emilio

, Emilio Davila Fernanadez , Luis

, Luis Delgado Pina , Aldrin

, Aldrin Depablos Requena , Jheison

, Jheison Diaz-Lugo , Kleiver

, Kleiver Duarte Rodriguez , Richard

, Richard Duran Perez , Joseph Gregory

, Joseph Gregory Echavez-Paz , Leonel

, Leonel Elista-Jimenez , Robert

, Robert Escalona Carrizo , Yender

, Yender Escalona Sevilla , Angelo

, Angelo Escobar Blanco , Pedro

, Pedro Escobar Falcon , Yolfran

, Yolfran Fernandez Sanchez , Julio Rafael

, Julio Rafael Fernandez , Yohan

, Yohan Fernandez-Subero , Mikael

, Mikael Flores Jimenez , Wilken Rafael

, Wilken Rafael Flores Rodriguez , Jose

, Jose Flores-Lopez , Jose

, Jose Fonseca Daboin , Cristhofer

, Cristhofer Fuenmayor-Crespo , Roneil

, Roneil Garcia Casique , Francisco

, Francisco Garcia Prado , Leonardo

, Leonardo Giron Maurera , Richard

, Richard Gonzalez Troconis , Julio

, Julio Gonzalez Frailan , Jose Leon

, Jose Leon Gonzalez Fuenmayor , Angel Jesus

, Angel Jesus Gonzalez Pineda , Oscar

, Oscar Gonzalez-Rodriguez , Charlie

, Charlie Graterol-Farias , Winder

, Winder Gualdron Gualdron , Luis

, Luis Gualtero Quiroz , Deibin

, Deibin Guerrero Padron , Keivy

, Keivy Guevara Munoz , Wilvenson

, Wilvenson Guiterrez-Sierra , Wilker

, Wilker Gutierrez Flores , Merwil

, Merwil Hernandez Carache , Yeison

, Yeison Hernandez Carache , Darwin Gerardo

, Darwin Gerardo Hernandez Herrera , Edwuar Jose

, Edwuar Jose Hernandez-Hernandez , Jhonnael

, Jhonnael Hernandez Gonzalez , Manuel

, Manuel Hernandez Hernandez , Angel

, Angel Hernandez Juarez , Yorby

, Yorby Hernandez Romero , Andry

, Andry Hueck Escobar , Jesus

, Jesus Hung Mendoza , Jordan

, Jordan Hurtado Quevedo , Eddie Adolfo

, Eddie Adolfo Indriago-Alvarez , Donovan

, Donovan Izaguirre-Granado , Randy

, Randy Jaimes-Rincon , Yeison

, Yeison Jerez-Hernandez , Yohendry

, Yohendry Justo Garcia , Jose

, Jose Laya-Freites , Jefferson

, Jefferson Leal-Bautista , Keiber

, Keiber Leal-Estrada , Kervin

, Kervin Lemus Cagua , Diego

, Diego Lizcano-Basto , Josue

, Josue Lopez Bolivar , Jose

, Jose Lopez Lizano , Maikol

, Maikol Lopez-Rodriguez , Geomar

, Geomar Lozada Sanchez , Wuilliam

, Wuilliam Lozano-Camargo , Daniel

, Daniel Lugo Zavala , Johendry

, Johendry Lugo-Acosta , Yermain

, Yermain Machado Martinez , Onaiker

, Onaiker Machado-Rodriguez , Jose

, Jose Manrique , Edson

, Edson Manzo Lovera , Lainerke

, Lainerke Marcano Silva , Luis

, Luis Marea-Medina , Ronald

, Ronald Marin Zambrano , Jhonervi Josue

, Jhonervi Josue Marquez Pena , Jose

, Jose Marrufo Hernandez , Uriel David

, Uriel David Martinez Vargas , Kerbin

, Kerbin Martinez Vegas , Rafael

, Rafael Martinez-Borrego , Tito

, Tito Martinez-Gonzalez , Yohangel

, Yohangel Mata Fornerino , Wilfredo Jose

, Wilfredo Jose Mata-Ribeiro , Yoswaldo

, Yoswaldo Mathie Zavala , Hotsman Ricardo

, Hotsman Ricardo Medina-Martinez , Alexis

, Alexis Melendez Rojas , Edwin

, Edwin Mendez Boyer , Alex

, Alex Mendez Mejias , Angel

, Angel Mendez-Gomez , Luis

, Luis Mendoz Nunez , Carlos

, Carlos Mendoza Ortiz , Maikol Solier

, Maikol Solier Mendoza Pina , Jean Claude

, Jean Claude Mendoza Ramirez , Jonathan

, Jonathan Mogollon Herrera , Henry

, Henry Molina-Acevedo , Roger

, Roger Montero Espinoza , Ervinson

, Ervinson Montilla-Rivas , Jose

, Jose Mora-Balzan , Jose

, Jose Morales-Rolon , Andres

, Andres Moreno-Camacho , Cristopher

, Cristopher Moreno-Ramirez , Maikel

, Maikel Morillo-Pina , Luis

, Luis Moron Cabrera , Yuber

, Yuber Munoz Pinto , Luis

, Luis Navas Vizcaya , Ali

, Ali Navas-Diaz , Obed

, Obed Nieto Contreras , Kevin

, Kevin Nunez-Falcon , Luis

, Luis Olivera Rojas , Maikel

, Maikel Orta-Campos , Junior

, Junior Ortega Garcia , Felix

, Felix Otero Valestrines , Luis

, Luis Palacios-Rebolledo , Leoner

, Leoner Palencia-Benavides , Brayan

, Brayan Parra Urbina , Eduard

, Eduard Paz-Gonzalez , Daniel

, Daniel Pena Mendez , Jose Antonio

, Jose Antonio Penaloza Chirinos , Ysqueibel Yonaiquer

, Ysqueibel Yonaiquer Perez Perez , Cristian

, Cristian Perez-Llovera , Juan

, Juan Perfecto La Rosa , Moises

, Moises Perozo-Colina , Carlos

, Carlos Perozo-Palencia , Andy

, Andy Petit Findlay , Andersson Steven

, Andersson Steven Petterson Torres , Christean

, Christean Pineda Lezama , Jesus

, Jesus Pinto Velasquez , Cristhian

, Cristhian Plaza-Carmona , Jonathan

, Jonathan Primoschitz Gonzalez , Albert

, Albert Querales Martinez , Anderson Jose

, Anderson Jose Quintero Chacon , Edicson

, Edicson Ramirez Ramirez , Jonathan Miguel

, Jonathan Miguel Ramos Bastidas , Jose

, Jose Ramos Ramos , Juan Jose

, Juan Jose Reyes Barrios , Jerce Egbunik

, Jerce Egbunik Reyes Mota , Frengel

, Frengel Reyes Ollarvides , Ronald

, Ronald Reyes-Villegas , Arlinzon

, Arlinzon Rincon Bohorquez , Omar

, Omar Rincon-Rincon , Ringo

, Ringo Rios Andrade , Jesus

, Jesus Rivera Gonzalez , Luis

, Luis Rivero-Coroy , Jean

, Jean Rodriguez , Edwin

, Edwin Rodriguez Goyo , Alejandro

, Alejandro Rodriguez Lugo , Luis Gustavo

, Luis Gustavo Rodriguez Parra , Alber

, Alber Rodriguez Rojas , Kenlyn

, Kenlyn Rodriguez-Da Silva , Fernando

, Fernando Rojas , Deibys

, Deibys Rojas-Mendoza , Miguel

, Miguel Romero Chirinos , Ildemar Jesus

, Ildemar Jesus Romero Rivas , Erick

, Erick Roos Ortega , Jesus

, Jesus Rosal-Gelvez , Hector

, Hector Rubio-Petrola , Jose

, Jose Saavedra-Caruci , Robinson

, Robinson Salazar-Cuervo , Pedro Luis

, Pedro Luis Sanchez Bigott , Yorbis

, Yorbis Sanchez Paredes , Idenis

, Idenis Sanchez-Arteaga , Fernando

, Fernando Sanchez-Bermudez , Marco

, Marco Santiago Ascanio , Ronald

, Ronald Sarabia Gonzalez , Anyelo

, Anyelo Semeco Revilla , Darwin Xavier

, Darwin Xavier Sierra Cano , Anyelo

, Anyelo Silva Casares , Jason Alfredo

, Jason Alfredo Silva Freites , Carlos Julio

, Carlos Julio Silva-Ramirez , Aaron

, Aaron Soto Manzana , Omar

, Omar Suarez-Fuentes , Joen

, Joen Suarez-Nunez , Luis

, Luis Suarez-Salas , Nery

, Nery Suarez-Trejo , Arturo

, Arturo Tapia Colina , Jesus

, Jesus Teran Aguilar , Carlos

, Carlos Testa Leon , Orlando Jesus

, Orlando Jesus Toro Noguera , Yonel

, Yonel Torrealba Torrealba , Yonathan

, Yonathan Torres Archila , Amber

, Amber Torres Herrera , Euder Jose

, Euder Jose Torres-Polanco , Carlos

, Carlos Tortosa Guedez , Jorge

, Jorge Tovar-Marcano , Cesar

, Cesar Travieso Gonzalez , Kleiver

, Kleiver Troconis Gonzalez , Yhon Deivis

, Yhon Deivis Uzcategui Vielma , Carlos

, Carlos Vaamondes Barrios , Miguel

, Miguel Vargas Lugo , Henry

, Henry Vazquez Morillo , Nicola

, Nicola Vega Sandia , Wilmer

, Wilmer Vera Villamizar , Wladimir

, Wladimir Villa-Montano , Enson

, Enson Villafranca Rincones , Carlos Eduardo

, Carlos Eduardo Villegas-Frites , Ilels

, Ilels Yamarte-Fernandez , Mervin

, Mervin Yanez-Arangure , Luis

, Luis Zabaleta-Morillo , Keiber

, Keiber Zambrano Perez , Julio

, Julio Zambrano Torrealba , Gabriel

, Gabriel Zarraga Rosales, Jorge