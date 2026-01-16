Watch CBS News
Trump pardoning Puerto Rico's former governor Wanda Vázquez, sources say

By
Jennifer Jacobs
Jennifer Jacobs
,
Sarah N. Lynch
Sarah N. Lynch
Sarah N. Lynch

President Trump is issuing a pardon to Puerto Rico's former governor Wanda Vázquez Garced, who was previously indicted in a federal corruption case, multiple sources confirmed to CBS News on Friday.

She was arrested in 2022 on bribery charges related to the financing of her 2020 campaign. 

The Justice Department said at the time of her arrest that a political consultant to Vázquez and the president of the international bank had pleaded guilty to participating in the bribery scheme.

Vázquez was accused of engaging in the scheme from December 2019 through June 2020 with a Venezuelan-Italian bank owner, a former FBI agent, a bank president and a political consultant, among others.

Last August she pleaded guilty to accepting a campaign donation from a foreigner.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

