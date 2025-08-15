Trump-Putin meeting live updates as leaders hold talks in Alaska over ending Ukraine war
What to know about the Trump-Putin meeting today
- President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are meeting in Alaska on Friday for a high-stakes summit over ending the war in Ukraine.
- The meeting comes as Mr. Trump has pushed Russia to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine, which Russia invaded in 2022.
- The bilateral meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, is expected to begin around 11 a.m. local time, or 3 p.m. EDT. The two leaders are expected to hold a joint press conference after the talks, which a Kremlin spokesman said could last six or seven hours.
Trump says he's prepared to "head back home real fast" if talks go poorly
In an interview with Fox News on Air Force One, the president told anchor Bret Baier that he is prepared to walk away from the meeting if it does not go well.
"We're going for a meeting with President Putin in Alaska. And I think it's going to work out very well and if it doesn't, I'm going to head back home real fast," he said.
"I mean, if it doesn't, you walk?" Baier asked, according to Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich.
"I would walk, yeah," the president replied.
Kremlin spokesman says Trump will greet Putin when he arrives, talks could last 6-7 hours
Dmitry Peskov, the top spokesman for the Kremlin, told Russian media that Putin is scheduled to land in Alaska at 11 a.m. local time, or 3 p.m. EDT, and that "President Trump will be there to meet him at the plane."
"Although, of course, the main focus will be on the issue of Ukrainian settlement, there is also the list of irritants in our bilateral relations, possible economic cooperation projects, all aspects of the Ukrainian settlement, and key points on regional and international issues," Peskov said in Russian.
Peskov also said the talks could take six or seven hours, according to Russian outlet RIA Novosti. He said the two leaders would meet with aides present.
Holding summit in Alaska will remind Russians "that we are quite good negotiators," says Sen. Dan Sullivan
Sen. Dan Sullivan, Republican of Alaska, talked with CBS News' Margaret Brennan Thursday about why his state is "the appropriate place" for the Trump-Putin summit.
Putin, he said, "understands one thing … strength and power. And my state exudes strength and power with a huge military here." He pointed out that the U.S. is conducting military exercises in Alaska this month. U.S. Northern Command and NORAD will be in the state all month for training exercises that also include the U.K. and Denmark.
"I hope Vladimir Putin sees a lot of that military power in the next couple of days," he told Brennan, in an interview that will air on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" on Sunday. "Unleashing American energy, which the President is doing. That's the weapon that Putin fears probably more than anything, when we can compete with them."
Sullivan also suggested that the locale is a good way of "reminding the Russians that we are quite good negotiators."
"You know, last time we had a big deal with Russia in America, about my state, we got this great state for two cents an acre, $7.2 million, probably the deal of the century," Sullivan said. "And I think the Russians — I think the Russians probably have to remember that, too."
Russian troops make gains on the ground in Ukraine ahead of talks
In the days leading up to the Trump-Putin summit, Russian forces breached Ukrainian lines in a series of infiltrations in the country's industrial heartland of Donetsk. Though the advances amount to only a limited success for Russia, which has not yet been able to consolidate these gains, analysts say, it's a potentially dangerous moment for Ukraine.
"The key risk for Ukraine is that the Kremlin will try to turn certain local gains on the battlefield into strategic victories at the negotiating table," said Mykola Bieleskov, a senior analyst at CBA Initiatives Center.
Asked about Russia's continued military offensive as he headed to Alaska Friday morning, Mr. Trump said Putin is "trying to set a stage. I mean, in his mind, that helps him make a better deal. It actually hurts him, but in his mind, that helps him make a better deal, if they can continue the killing."
What time is the Trump-Putin meeting?
The two leaders are expected to meet at around 11 a.m. local time, or 3 p.m. EDT. Alaska is four hours behind Eastern Time. The full timing of all the day's events has not yet been announced, but a spokesman for the Kremlin said the talks could last six or seven hours. Following their talks, they are expected to hold a joint news conference, which would be Friday evening on the East Coast.
The meeting is taking place at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, in Anchorage, Alaska. The location is roughly midway between Washington, D.C., and Moscow.
What Putin hopes to get out of the meeting
Experts say Putin has several objectives that won't be shared by the U.S. and Ukraine, and Mr. Trump must exercise caution.
Putin would love to see the U.S. discontinue its financial support for Ukraine, said Bradley Bowman, senior director of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies' Center on Military and Political Power.
"He wants to sideline the power of the United States so that he can more effectively prey on Ukraine," Bowman said, adding that at the same time, Putin will "try to make the invaded look like the villain." While Mr. Trump aims to end the war Russia began, Putin is likely to try to seize on Mr. Trump's desire for peace.
"He's going to try to gain Trump's support for a bad peace," Bowman said, adding, "Some peace agreements are bad because they lead to more war."
John Lough, an associate fellow in the Russia and Eurasia program and the British think-tank Chatham House, predicted that Russia would "put something in front of [Trump] that he will buy into and say, 'This is a way out of the war, and I like that, and I'm now prepared to go lean on the Ukrainians again and the Europeans and we'll get this over the line.'"
Read more here.