Pentagon to hold briefing on U.S. strikes on Iran nuclear sites
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is set to hold a news conference Sunday to give updates following President Trump's decision to strike a trio of Iranian nuclear sites.
Mr. Trump announced Saturday evening that the U.S. had launched strikes against Iranian nuclear sites at Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan. He said in a national address later Saturday night that the sites "have been completely and totally obliterated."
The president described the strikes as a "spectacular military success" and warned of "far greater" attacks if Iran does not "make peace."
He said Hegseth, along with Joint Chiefs Chairman Dan Caine, will hold a press briefing about the strikes at 8 a.m. ET Sunday morning.
How to watch the Pentagon briefing on the U.S. strikes on Iran nuclear sites
- What: Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Dan Caine hold a press briefing on the U.S.'s strikes on Iran nuclear sites
- Date: Sunday, June 22, 2025
- Time: 8 a.m. ET
- Location: The Pentagon
- On TV: CBS television stations (find your local station here)
- Online stream: Live on CBS News in the video player above and on your mobile or streaming device
