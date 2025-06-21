Pentagon to hold briefing on U.S. strikes on Iran nuclear sites

What led up to Trump's strike on Iranian nuclear sites

What led to Trump's strike on Iran

What led to Trump's strike on Iran

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is set to hold a news conference Sunday to give updates following President Trump's decision to strike a trio of Iranian nuclear sites.

Mr. Trump announced Saturday evening that the U.S. had launched strikes against Iranian nuclear sites at Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan. He said in a national address later Saturday night that the sites "have been completely and totally obliterated."

The president described the strikes as a "spectacular military success" and warned of "far greater" attacks if Iran does not "make peace."

He said Hegseth, along with Joint Chiefs Chairman Dan Caine, will hold a press briefing about the strikes at 8 a.m. ET Sunday morning.

How to watch the Pentagon briefing on the U.S. strikes on Iran nuclear sites

What: Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Dan Caine hold a press briefing on the U.S.'s strikes on Iran nuclear sites

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Dan Caine hold a press briefing on the U.S.'s strikes on Iran nuclear sites Date: Sunday, June 22, 2025

Sunday, June 22, 2025 Time: 8 a.m. ET

8 a.m. ET Location: The Pentagon

The Pentagon On TV: CBS television stations (find your local station here

CBS television stations (find your local station Online stream: Live on CBS News in the video player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Note: Streaming plans are subject to change