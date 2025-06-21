Watch CBS News
Politics

Pentagon to hold briefing on U.S. strikes on Iran nuclear sites

By
Kierra Frazier
News Editor
Kierra Frazier is a news editor for CBS News & Stations.
Read Full Bio
Kierra Frazier

/ CBS News

What led to Trump's strike on Iran
What led up to Trump's strike on Iranian nuclear sites 11:32

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is set to hold a news conference Sunday to give updates following President Trump's decision to strike a trio of Iranian nuclear sites.

Mr. Trump announced Saturday evening that the U.S. had launched strikes against Iranian nuclear sites at Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan. He said in a national address later Saturday night that the sites "have been completely and totally obliterated."

The president described the strikes as a "spectacular military success" and warned of "far greater" attacks if Iran does not "make peace."

He said Hegseth, along with Joint Chiefs Chairman Dan Caine, will hold a press briefing about the strikes at 8 a.m. ET Sunday morning.

How to watch the Pentagon briefing on the U.S. strikes on Iran nuclear sites

  • What: Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Dan Caine hold a press briefing on the U.S.'s strikes on Iran nuclear sites
  • Date: Sunday, June 22, 2025
  • Time: 8 a.m. ET
  • Location: The Pentagon
  • On TV: CBS television stations (find your local station here)
  • Online stream: Live on CBS News in the video player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Note: Streaming plans are subject to change  

Kierra Frazier

Kierra Frazier is a news editor for CBS News & Stations.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.