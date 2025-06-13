Trump clears U.S. Steel sale to Nippon Steel, but details of merger still unclear
President Trump on Friday cleared the way for Japan-based Nippon Steel to acquire U.S. Steel, though key details about the structure of the deal — including a possible "golden share" held by the federal government — remain unclear.
The president signed an executive order that says Nippon can buy the iconic Pittsburgh-based steelmaker as long as both parties sign a "national security agreement."
The terms of that agreement are not clear.
This is a developing story; it will be updated.