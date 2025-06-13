Trump clears U.S. Steel sale to Nippon Steel, but details of merger still unclear

Trump announces 50% steel tariffs as Nippon deal sparks hope for U.S. jobs

President Trump on Friday cleared the way for Japan-based Nippon Steel to acquire U.S. Steel, though key details about the structure of the deal — including a possible "golden share" held by the federal government — remain unclear.

The president signed an executive order that says Nippon can buy the iconic Pittsburgh-based steelmaker as long as both parties sign a "national security agreement."

The terms of that agreement are not clear.

This is a developing story; it will be updated.