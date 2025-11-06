Trump to announce deal to lower weight loss drug prices in some cases

President Trump is expected to announce a deal Thursday to lower the price of some weight loss drugs, several sources told CBS News.

The announcement is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday.

The deal, with Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk officials, is expected to lower the price of obesity drugs to $149 per month in certain cases, the sources said, without sharing more specifics on those cases.

In a statement, Eli Lilly said it's "in discussions with the administration to further expand patient access, preserve innovation, and promote affordability of our medicines," but said it didn't have specific details to share.

Novo Nordisk said it is "is engaged in constructive discussions with the Administration regarding the Most Favored Nation executive order. We remain focused on improving patient access and affordability, and we will continue to work to find solutions that help people access the medication they need."

This is a developing story and will be updated.