Live updates: Israeli hostages set to be released by Hamas as Gaza ceasefire remains in effect
What to know about hostage release and Gaza ceasefire:
- Israeli hostages are set to be released by Hamas and reunited with their families on Monday as part of President Trump's peace plan to end the war in Gaza.
- Israeli officials say 48 hostages are still in Gaza, including 20 who are believed to be alive. Israel is expected to release some 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, of whom 250 are serving life sentences and about 1,700 others who have been detained since the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attack, in exchange for the release of the Israeli hostages.
- A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas went into effect at noon local time on Friday and Israel completed a pullback of its military troops to a pre-approved line in the Palestinian territory.
- Aid began flowing back into Gaza as hundreds of thousands of Palestinians returned to northern Gaza, many returning to homes reduced to rubble.
First set of hostages to be released around 8 a.m. local time
The release of the hostages still being held in Gaza is expected to begin around 8 a.m. local time, 1 a.m. ET, according to a source familiar with the matter. A second round of hostages is then set to be released around 10 a.m. local time, 3 a.m. ET, the source said.
The two sets of hostages are being released from different locations within Gaza, the source said.
Israel's Sheba Medical Center, which is located in Ramat Gan, outside of Tel Aviv, and is expected to receive hostages after they are released, noted that they may not arrive there until mid- to late morning at the earliest.
— Michal Ben-Gal, Jordan Freiman
Egyptian foreign minister says he is "confident" first phase of Gaza peace plan will be implemented
Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said Sunday that Egypt is "confident that the first phase of the Trump peace plan will be implemented" and will be honored by all parties involved.
"We are very hopeful that the first phase will be completed, in all honesty, from the two parties, and we are in full contact with the Palestinians, with the Hamas," Abdelatty told "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan."
Abdelatty confirmed that Egypt will be sending troops to Gaza "within specific parameters." He also said that Egypt supports the deployment of international troops into Gaza for security and stabilization.
"We are confident, though we have to draw lessons from the past, that without solving the Palestinian cause, which is the core of the conflict in the region, without respecting the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinians to have their own statehood, you know, there is no peace and stability in the region," Abdelatty said.
Abdelatty indicated that President Trump's peace plan referred to Palestinian statehood, although the final version of the plan is unclear on Palestinian statehood.
Watch Margaret Brennan's full interview with Abdelatty here.
Family of Israeli hostage "in shock" over imminent release
Alana Zeitchik, a relative of Israeli hostage David Cunio, said she is "nervous" about the condition he will be in when he is freed from captivity.
Cunio's wife, Sharon Aloni Cunio, and his twin daughters were held captive by Hamas and released in November 2023.
Zeitchik said Cunio's wife received guidance on how to tell her daughters that their father is coming home and that they were "in shock" after hearing the news.
Zeitchik told The Associated Press: "We won't really be able to exhale and have a sigh of relief until he is back on Israeli soil."
Thousands of Palestinians return home amid ceasefire
Tens of thousands of Palestinians began their trek back to the heavily destroyed northern Gaza Strip over the weekend after the ceasefire deal went into effect.
A steady stream of people, many on foot, crammed onto a coastal road in the central Gaza Strip, heading north to see what might remain of their homes. It was a repeat of emotional scenes from an earlier ceasefire in January.
Palestinians expressed relief that the war may end, though they are tempered with concerns about the future and lingering pain from the staggering death and destruction.
"There wasn't much joy, but the ceasefire somewhat eased the pain of death and bloodshed, and the pain of our loved ones and brothers who suffered in the war," Jamal Mesbah, who was displaced from the north, told the AP.
The destruction they find this time will be even greater, after Israel waged a new offensive in Gaza City, in the north, in recent weeks.
—CBS/AP