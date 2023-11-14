Gov. Greg Abbott thanks first responders, local officials for response to Panhandle wildfires
Abbott, who spoke from the Panhandle town of Borger, said that hundreds of structures have been lost, and "there's nothing left but ashes on the ground."
Firefighters are struggling for control of this system that has scorched over 1 million square acres. That's more than Dallas and Tarrant counties, combined.
Thursday night, Gov. Abbott granted temporary waivers to state regulations to assist in wildfire response.
Cindy Owen was in Pampa, Texas for work when she got stuck on the road, surrounded by fire.
Footage from Turkey Track Ranch shows cattle running away from orange flames and plumes of black and gray smoke.
Families and homes are being threatened by five wildfires still uncontained.
North Texas firefighters are on the ground in the Panhandle pitching in to help contain the wildfires which have already reached Oklahoma.
The Smokehouse Creek Fire is now the largest wildfire in Texas history, burning a total of 1,075,000 acres across Texas and Oklahoma.
The new recommendations apply to COVID-19 and other viruses, like flu and RSV.
The Texas Panhandle wildfires have left cattle with "hooves burned off" and many of those that survived are now in need of nebulizer treatments and other care.
The Airborne Angel Cadets of Texas want to make sure our men and women serving overseas have the toiletries and other everyday items they need that are often hard to find on base.
Attorney Travis Patterson spoke to students about the End Distracted Driving campaign, in hopes of being part of the solution on a local level.
Toyota warns that loose parts on some Tacoma trucks could cause the rear axle to break apart, increasing the risk of a crash.
