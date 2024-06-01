Real Madrid defeats Borussia Dortmund 2-0 to claim Champions League title

5/31: CBS Evening News 5/31: CBS Evening News 19:46

Vinicius Junior scored and sealed a record-extending 15th European Cup for Real Madrid after a 2-0 win against Borussia Dortmund in the final on Saturday.

The Brazil forward doubled Madrid's lead in the 83rd minute at Wembley Stadium, nine minutes after after Dani Carvajal headed the Spanish giant in front.

Victory sealed a record-extending fifth Champions League title for coach Carlo Ancelotti, his third with Madrid.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid and his teammates celebrate after scoring a goal in the UEFA Champions League Final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley Stadium in London on June 1, 2024. Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu via Getty Images

Meanwhile Carvajal, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Nacho have won European club soccer's biggest prize on six occasions to equal the benchmark set by Madrid icon Paco Gento.

Dortmund paid the price for not making the most of its first half dominance when Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois pulled off a series of saves and Niclas Fullkrug hit the post.

Madrid took full advantage after the break.

Carvajal met Kroos' corner at the near post in the 74th to power a header past Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel.

Jude Bellingham nearly doubled the lead moments later, but then turned provider when slipping in Vinicius. With just Kobel to beat, the forward fired his shot into the far corner and raced off in celebration.