Salvation Army expanding relief efforts for North Texas communities after severe storms

NORTH TEXAS — The Salvation Army has multiple initiatives underway to help North Texans with food, shelter, emotional care and other critical support after severe storms and tornadoes destroyed communities.

"The recent storms and tornadoes have exacerbated food insecurity and heightened the need for assistance among North Texas' vulnerable populations," said Major Paul McFarland, area commander of The Salvation Army of North Texas. "For many, what might seem like a mere inconvenience, can pose economic disaster for others."

Overall, the Salvation Army says it has given 2,920 meals, 3,007 drinks and over 2,410 snacks to community members. It also says it made 246 emotional and spiritual care (ESC) contacts to first responders and those affected by the tornadoes.

Its efforts so far include a mobile kitchen and Rapid Response Unit providing for those in need in Valley View; providing meals in Garland; providing food and drinks in Richardson and setting up a cooling station at the Huffhines Rec Center; providing support to residents in Pleasant Grove and Oak Cliff.

"Because The Salvation Army is embedded in the communities where it serves, we can respond immediately when disaster strikes," McFarland continued. "We are deeply committed to walking alongside our neighbors during this challenging recovery process, not just now, but year-round."

Want to help?

The Salvation Army is trying to coordinate with local businesses to provide even more meals and other support.

You can go to SalvationArmyNTX.org if you would like to help with ongoing response efforts. For the most up to date disaster information, you can visit www.disaster.salvationarmyusa.org.

Other local entities are helping surrounding communities in North Texas, as well, including Dallas nonprofit Our Calling who also lost power during the storms. It cooked as much thawing food as it could but is still looking at the costly loss of supplies.

"We need people to go to online at OurCalling.org and donate so that we can buy more food, so that we can buy the things that we lost in the weather, so that we can repair some of the damages we've had around here," said CEO Pastor Wayne Walker, who also put out an appeal for volunteers. "We need the entire community to work together to love our neighbors, as well."

Network of Community Ministries is a designated Disaster Resource Center for neighborhoods feeding into Richardson ISD that has helped several hundred clients with everything from hotel stays to debris removal and more.