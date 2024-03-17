Smokehouse Creek fire now 100% contained

There is a big sigh of relief in the Texas Panhandle. After nearly three weeks, the Smokehouse Creek fire is finally 100 percent contained.

It was the largest and most destructive wildfire in state history, scorching more than 1 million acres, along with dozens of houses and structures.

Two people along with thousands of livestock were killed.

Officials believe the fire was started by power lines. One utility company, Xcel Energy admitted that some of their equipment may have played a role.

This week the U.S. Small Business Administration approved disaster loans for families impacted by the fires. The Texas Farm Bureau, the Department of Agriculture and many local livestock groups are also helping to get supplies to ranchers and farmers who lost so much of their livelihoods.