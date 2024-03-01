Gov. Abbott to address Texans on wildfires in panhandle

TEXAS - Gov. Greg Abbott is set to address Texans in a briefing Friday afternoon regarding wildfires in the Panhandle. The remarks are scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m., and they will be streamed live on CBS News Texas.

The Smokehouse Creek Fire that broke out earlier this week has since extended to nearly 1.1 million acres, firefighters said Thursday, quickly becoming the "largest and most destructive" in state history. The historic blaze has now merged with another wildfire to stretch across a huge swath of the Panhandle.

As of Friday, the fire located in Hutchinson County was about 1.075 million acres and remained just 5% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. Lampposts have been melted, power line posts are split in half and homes and properties have been reduced to charred remains.

"This is now both the largest and most destructive fire in Texas history," the West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department wrote on Facebook. "It is also the second largest wildfire in U.S. history."