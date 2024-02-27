Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration as wildfire activity grows

NORTH TEXAS - Governor Greg Abbott declared a disaster due to widespread wildfire activity from the hot and dry conditions.

Dry vegetation and wind are fueling the rapid growth of wildfires. Abbott's declaration includes 60 counties.

Several large wildfires ignited Monday under warm, dry, and windy conditions across the panhandle. Canadian, a town in the panhandle was first told to evacuate and now to shelter in place.

CBS News Texas

An elevated grass fire threat is posted for areas along and west of I-35 Tuesday afternoon due to the warm temperatures and gusty winds. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

The Texas A&M Forest Service is bracing for more wildfire activity in the coming weeks.