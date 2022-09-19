Texas schools trying to fill mental health professional shortage gaps with telehealth & teen court programs
Eighty percent of Texas counties are designated as mental health professional shortage areas.
A study, published in the American Journal of Psychiatry, found 1 in 5 kids in the U.S. needs mental health support, yet nearly 80% won't get it.
When was the last time that you went outside, closed your eyes, and took a deep breath? Most of us would probably be embarrassed to admit it's been a while.
Ten days after the deadly mass shooting in Allen, State Representative Jeff Leach, R-Allen urged lawmakers on the House floor to pass a bill that will allow the state to comply with a new federal law.
In Texas, suicide is the second leading cause of death for students ages 10 and older, according to the State Department of Health and Human Services.
Facing a mental health crisis? Here are some resources to help.
When it comes to social media, families are seeking help.
Children's Health is part of an initiative making mental health care resources more available to kids and families.
A mental health expert said parents should remain calm and encouraging while responding to their children's fears, but that it's also important for adults to carve out space to address their own.
A new study from Children's Health reveals the extent of the mental health crisis for young people in North Texas.
Mental health experts say the stress and anxiety are impacting parents and kids alike, and the situation demands a difference response.
The chief of the state's juvenile justice system says early rehabilitation programs are especially important for kids with mental health issues.
Three out of every four Texas children with depression don't receive any mental health treatment, according to Mental Health America.
