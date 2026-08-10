Plano City Council votes to put Dallas Stars arena funding plan on November ballot

The Plano City Council has voted to move forward with a funding plan for the proposed new Dallas Stars arena. The vote was unanimous, 8-0.

The vote means Plano voters will get the final say in November on a package of taxes and fees that would help fund the proposed $3 billion development near Willow Bend.

The project would include a new Dallas Stars arena, along with restaurants, shops and public spaces.

"We will have many more opportunities to say no, but now is not the time to do that," said Plano council member Bob Kehr.

Plano is proposing to put $700 million toward the development via:

A short-term hotel occupancy tax, up to 2%, resulting in a maximum combined hotel occupancy tax rate of 15%

A short-term motor vehicle rental tax, up to 5%

An event parking tax of up to $3 per vehicle

An admissions tax of up to 10% of the ticket price

A venue facility use tax of up to $5,000 per game on each member of a major league team that plays a professional sports game at the venue

Dallas Sport and Entertainment LP

"If citizens were to rent motor vehicles, they will be charged with those tax increases," said Deputy City Manager Doug McDonald.

The city says Plano property taxes would not increase to pay for the arena.

"The proposed venue-related taxes would apply only to specific transactions and would not affect the existing property tax rate for Plano residents. The election does not determine the future of the arena," the city said in a statement.

The City's potential financing plan also includes new commercial property tax revenues generated within the Willow Bend Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) and other revenues generated by arena events.

Proposed Stars arena concerns residents

The proposal has drawn considerable concern from residents, especially regarding traffic. The city says more than 2,400 written comments came in during the public input process, with 84% focused on traffic.

"If you have a Dallas Stars game, expending 20,000 to 22,000 people, that's 8 to 10,000 cars and there's not a lot of public transit in that area," said Michael Forner, a Plano resident.

Parking, noise, light pollution and the impact on nearby neighborhoods have also been major concerns.

"I think you will be reducing the attractiveness of Plano to families," said Ileen Chivata, a Plano resident.

There will be an update on development studies at a meeting in October. The city said that it will include a traffic study.

Monday night's vote does not approve the arena or its funding. It puts the funding plan on the November ballot, when Plano voters will have the final say.