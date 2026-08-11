McKinney man found in victim's room sentenced to 65 years in prison for child sex abuse, officials say

A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to 65 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child, the Collin County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Ivan Espinoza-Montes, of McKinney, was found guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child – a first-degree charge.

The DA's Office said the investigation into Espinoza-Montes began in 2024 when the victim's mother called 911 after finding him in her child's room while others in their home were asleep. She told police that Espinoza-Montes was a family friend who was staying with them.

Collin County Sheriff's deputies responded, and the victim was taken to the Collin County Children's Advocacy Center. During an interview, the victim detailed the abuse and underwent an examination, where evidence showed signs of assault, authorities said.

How the trial unfolded

In August 2026, Espinoza-Montes' trial began, and a Collin County jury learned that at the time of the offense, he was out on bond from Titus County facing charges for aggravated robbery, aggravated assault on a public servant, evading arrest and theft of a firearm.

The jury found Espinoza-Montes guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child and after testimony during the punishment phase, sentenced him to over six decades in prison.

"This man was welcomed into a family's home as a friend, and he then betrayed that trust by sexually assaulting a child. A Collin County jury saw the evidence and delivered a 65-year sentence," Collin County DA Greg Willis said. "We will always fight to protect our children and hold predators accountable."

If you suspect a child is being abused or neglected, call the Texas Abuse Hotline at 1-800-252-5400 (available 24/7) or report online at www.txabusehotline.org. If a child is in immediate danger, please call 911.