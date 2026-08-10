Mary Kay brings its iconic pink tradition to Fort Worth while thriving in the digital age

The Mary Kay seminar, which has called the Kay Bailey Hutchison Center home for years, is on tour while the convention center undergoes those remodels. Last year, they were in North Carolina, but this year, they took a trip on I-30 over to the Fort Worth Convention Center.

Disco balls, life-sized lipstick, and of course, the iconic pink Cadillac, the company synonymous with Dallas, is finally getting a taste of Cowtown.

The annual Mary Kay seminar is painting Panther City pink.

"Getting to experience it here at Fort Worth, I even said to some of my teammates, 'I want them to do it here again,'" said Lindsay Dickerhoof, a sales director at Mary Kay.

It might be her first time in the Paris of the Plains, but Dickerhoof has Mary Kay running through her veins.

"So, I grew up pink," she said.

Dickerhoof 's mom, Tammy Agre, has been selling Mary Kay products for decades.

"She went from being a stay-at-home mama to four kiddos, and she took a chance on herself," said Dickerhoof.

But things have changed quite a bit for these two women and the company, and their famous makeup house parties.

"We have AI foundation tools; we have a mirror me app that you can try a new lip shade without ever having to see someone in person. We have shopping online, in fact, a person can work their business just from their phone today," said Stacy Freund, a manager with Mary Kay.

The 60+ year old company is staying young and it's keeping them profitable in the digital age as sales are estimated to be above $2 billion annually.

But innovation is nothing new to Mary Kay.

"In 1963, when women didn't have the ability to have loans or credit cards, she started a company for women. So she was always looking into the future and we've just continued that tradition with her," said Freund.

The Mary Kay seminar will keep the convention center draped in pink through Sunday, Aug. 16.