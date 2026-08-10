Rangers right-hander Nathan Eovaldi placed on 15-day injured list with elbow inflammation

Texas Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday because of elbow inflammation.

The move was made before the Rangers opened a road series against the Los Angeles Angels. Rookie right-hander Ben Peoples was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock.

Eovaldi (10-9, 4.21 ERA) is the team leader in wins and innings pitched with 132 2/3. The 36-year-old right-hander had been on the active roster all season, though he skipped a scheduled start in May because of left side tightness.

In his most recent outing Friday night, Eovaldi limited Baltimore to one run and four hits over 5 1/3 innings before leaving after 86 pitches. The Texas native is 45-25 with a 3.38 ERA in 98 regular-season starts since joining the Rangers in 2023.

Eovaldi was 11-3 with a career-best 1.73 ERA last season, when he also had an IL stint for elbow inflammation before his season ended early because of a rotator cuff strain.

Peoples was 0-1 with a 2.19 ERA in 12 relief appearances with the Rangers from July 2 until being optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday.

Eovaldi's move to the IL comes after the activations of left-handers Cody Bradford and Jordan Montgomery, who, like Eovaldi, were part of the Rangers' World Series championship team in 2023. Bradford, now in the rotation, and Montgomery, pitching out of the bullpen, both had elbow surgery and hadn't pitched in the big leagues since 2024 before coming back last week.