Facing a mental health crisis? Here's some resources to help

TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas) - Facing a mental health crisis? Here are some resources to help.

Use this online mental health services search form or call one of the numbers below to find service.

Additionally, the HHSC Crisis Services Guide (PDF) has information on various state-funded crisis services and organizations that can help connect people to resources.

Mental Health Crisis Numbers

ACCESS 800.621.1693

Counties served: Anderson and Cherokee

Andrews Center Behavioral Healthcare System 877-934-2131

Counties served: Henderson, Rains, Smith, Van Zandt and Wood

Austin Travis County Integral Care 512-472-4357

Counties served: Travis

Betty Hardwick Center 800.758.3344

Counties served: Callahan, Jones, Shackleford, Stephens and Taylor

Bluebonnet Trails Community Services 800-841-1255

Counties served: Bastrop, Burnet, Caldwell, Fayette, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Lee and Williamson

Border Region Behavioral Health Center 800-643-1102

Counties served: Jim Hogg, Starr, Webb and Zapata

Burke Center 800-392-8343

Counties served: Angelina, Houston, Jasper, Nacogdoches, Newton, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, Shelby, Trinity and Tyler

Camino Real Community Services 800-543-5750

Counties served: Atascosa, Dimmit, Frio, La Salle, Karnes, Maverick, McMullen, Wilson and Zavala

The Center for Health Care Services 800.316.9241 or 210.223.7233

Counties served: Bexar

Center for Life Resources 800-458-7788

Counties served: Brown, Coleman, Comanche, Eastland, McCulloch, Mills and San Saba

Central Counties Services 800-888-4036

Counties served: Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas and Milam

Central Plains Center 800-687-1300

Counties served: Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Floyd, Hale, Lamb, Motley, Parmer and Swisher

Coastal Plains Community Center 800-841-6467

Counties served: Aransas, Bee, Brooks, Duval, Jim Wells, Kenedy, Kleberg, Live Oak and San Patricio

Community Healthcore 800-832-1009

Counties served: Bowie, Cass, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Panola, Red River, Rusk and Upshur

Denton County MHMR Center 800-762-0157

Counties served: Denton

Emergence Health Network 877-562-6467

Counties served: El Paso

Gulf Bend Center 877-723-3422

Counties served: Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca, Refugio and Victoria

Gulf Coast Center 866-729-3848

Counties served: Brazoria and Galveston

Heart of Texas Region MHMR Center 866-752-3451 or 254-776-1101

Counties served: Bosque, Falls, Freestone, Hill, Limestone and McLennan

Helen Farabee Centers 800-621-8504

Counties served: Archer, Baylor, Childress, Clay, Cottle, Dickens, Foard, Hardeman, Haskell, Jack, King, Knox, Montague, Stonewall, Throckmorton, Wichita, Wilbarger, Wise and Young

Hill Country Mental Health & Developmental Disabilities Centers 877-466-0660

Counties served: Bandera, Blanco, Comal, Edwards, Gillespie, Hays, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Kinney, Llano, Mason, Medina, Menard, Real, Schleicher, Sutton, Uvalde and Val Verde

Lakes Regional MHMR Center 877-466-0660

Counties served: Camp, Delta, Franklin, Hopkins, Lamar, Morris and Titus

LifePath Systems 877-422-5939

Counties served: Collin

MHMR Authority of Brazos Valley 888-522-8262

Counties served: Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington

MHMR of Tarrant County 800-866-2465

Counties served: Tarrant

MHMR Services for the Concho Valley 800-375-8965

Counties served: Coke, Concho, Crockett, Irion, Reagan, Sterling and Tom Green

North Texas Behavioral Health Authority 866-260-8000

Counties served: Dallas, Ellis, Hunt, Kaufman, Navarro and Rockwall

Nueces Center for Mental Health & Intellectual Disabilities 888-767-4493

Counties served: Nueces

Pecan Valley Centers for Behavioral & Developmental HealthCare 800-772-5987

Counties served: Erath, Hood, Johnson, Palo Pinto, Parker and Somervell

Permian Basin Community Centers for MHMR 800-542-4005 or 877-475-7322

Counties served: Brewster, Culberson, Ector, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis, Midland, Pecos and Presidio

Spindletop Center 800-937-8097

Counties served: Chambers, Hardin, Jefferson and Orange

StarCare Specialty Health System 806-740-1414 or 800-687-7581

Counties served: Cochran, Crosby, Hockley, Lubbock and Lynn

Texana Center 800-633-5686

Counties served: Austin, Colorado, Fort Bend, Matagorda, Waller and Wharton

Texas Panhandle Centers 800-692-4039 or 806-359-6699

Counties served: Armstrong, Carson, Collingsworth, Dallam, Deaf Smith, Donley, Gray, Hall, Hansford, Hartley, Hemphill, Hutchinson, Lipscomb, Moore, Ochiltree, Oldham, Potter, Randall, Roberts, Sherman and Wheeler

Texoma Community Center 877-277-2226

Counties served: Cooke, Fannin and Grayson

The Harris Center for Mental Health and IDD 866-970-4770

Counties served: Harris

Tri-County Services 800-659-6994

Counties served: Liberty, Montgomery and Walker

Tropical Texas Behavioral Health 877-289-7199

Counties serve: Cameron, Hidalgo and Willacy

West Texas Centers 800-375-4357

Counties served: Andrews, Borden, Crane, Dawson, Fisher, Gaines, Garza, Glasscock, Howard, Kent, Loving, Martin, Mitchell, Nolan, Reeves, Runnels, Scurry, Terrell, Terry, Upton, Ward, Winkler and Yoakum

Need Help?

If you are thinking about suicide, please contact: