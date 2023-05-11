Watch CBS News
Facing a mental health crisis? Here's some resources to help

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas) - Facing a mental health crisis? Here are some resources to help. 

Use this online mental health services search form or call one of the numbers below to find service.

Additionally, the HHSC Crisis Services Guide (PDF) has information on various state-funded crisis services and organizations that can help connect people to resources.

Mental Health Crisis Numbers

ACCESS 800.621.1693 
Counties served: Anderson and Cherokee

Andrews Center Behavioral Healthcare System 877-934-2131
Counties served: Henderson, Rains, Smith, Van Zandt and Wood

Austin Travis County Integral Care 512-472-4357
Counties served: Travis

Betty Hardwick Center 800.758.3344
Counties served: Callahan, Jones, Shackleford, Stephens and Taylor

Bluebonnet Trails Community Services 800-841-1255
Counties served: Bastrop, Burnet, Caldwell, Fayette, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Lee and Williamson

Border Region Behavioral Health Center 800-643-1102
Counties served: Jim Hogg, Starr, Webb and Zapata

Burke Center 800-392-8343
Counties served: Angelina, Houston, Jasper, Nacogdoches, Newton, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, Shelby, Trinity and Tyler

Camino Real Community Services 800-543-5750
Counties served: Atascosa, Dimmit, Frio, La Salle, Karnes, Maverick, McMullen, Wilson and Zavala

The Center for Health Care Services 800.316.9241 or 210.223.7233
Counties served: Bexar

Center for Life Resources 800-458-7788
Counties served: Brown, Coleman, Comanche, Eastland, McCulloch, Mills and San Saba

Central Counties Services 800-888-4036
Counties served: Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas and Milam

Central Plains Center 800-687-1300
Counties served: Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Floyd, Hale, Lamb, Motley, Parmer and Swisher

Coastal Plains Community Center 800-841-6467
Counties served: Aransas, Bee, Brooks, Duval, Jim Wells, Kenedy, Kleberg, Live Oak and San Patricio

Community Healthcore 800-832-1009
Counties served: Bowie, Cass, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Panola, Red River, Rusk and Upshur

Denton County MHMR Center 800-762-0157 
Counties served: Denton

Emergence Health Network 877-562-6467
Counties served: El Paso

Gulf Bend Center 877-723-3422
Counties served: Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca, Refugio and Victoria

Gulf Coast Center 866-729-3848
Counties served: Brazoria and Galveston

Heart of Texas Region MHMR Center 866-752-3451 or 254-776-1101
Counties served: Bosque, Falls, Freestone, Hill, Limestone and McLennan

Helen Farabee Centers 800-621-8504
Counties served: Archer, Baylor, Childress, Clay, Cottle, Dickens, Foard, Hardeman, Haskell, Jack, King, Knox, Montague, Stonewall, Throckmorton, Wichita, Wilbarger, Wise and Young

Hill Country Mental Health & Developmental Disabilities Centers 877-466-0660
Counties served: Bandera, Blanco, Comal, Edwards, Gillespie, Hays, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Kinney, Llano, Mason, Medina, Menard, Real, Schleicher, Sutton, Uvalde and Val Verde

Lakes Regional MHMR Center 877-466-0660
Counties served: Camp, Delta, Franklin, Hopkins, Lamar, Morris and Titus

LifePath Systems 877-422-5939
Counties served: Collin

MHMR Authority of Brazos Valley 888-522-8262
Counties served: Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington

MHMR of Tarrant County 800-866-2465
Counties served: Tarrant 

MHMR Services for the Concho Valley 800-375-8965
Counties served: Coke, Concho, Crockett, Irion, Reagan, Sterling and Tom Green

North Texas Behavioral Health Authority 866-260-8000
Counties served: Dallas, Ellis, Hunt, Kaufman, Navarro and Rockwall

Nueces Center for Mental Health & Intellectual Disabilities 888-767-4493
Counties served: Nueces

Pecan Valley Centers for Behavioral & Developmental HealthCare 800-772-5987
Counties served: Erath, Hood, Johnson, Palo Pinto, Parker and Somervell

Permian Basin Community Centers for MHMR 800-542-4005 or 877-475-7322
Counties served: Brewster, Culberson, Ector, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis, Midland, Pecos and Presidio

Spindletop Center 800-937-8097
Counties served: Chambers, Hardin, Jefferson and Orange

StarCare Specialty Health System 806-740-1414 or 800-687-7581
Counties served: Cochran, Crosby, Hockley, Lubbock and Lynn

Texana Center 800-633-5686
Counties served: Austin, Colorado, Fort Bend, Matagorda, Waller and Wharton

Texas Panhandle Centers 800-692-4039 or 806-359-6699
Counties served: Armstrong, Carson, Collingsworth, Dallam, Deaf Smith, Donley, Gray, Hall, Hansford, Hartley, Hemphill, Hutchinson, Lipscomb, Moore, Ochiltree, Oldham, Potter, Randall, Roberts, Sherman and Wheeler

Texoma Community Center 877-277-2226
Counties served: Cooke, Fannin and Grayson

The Harris Center for Mental Health and IDD 866-970-4770
Counties served: Harris

Tri-County Services 800-659-6994
Counties served: Liberty, Montgomery and Walker

Tropical Texas Behavioral Health 877-289-7199
Counties serve: Cameron, Hidalgo and Willacy

West Texas Centers 800-375-4357
Counties served: Andrews, Borden, Crane, Dawson, Fisher, Gaines, Garza, Glasscock, Howard, Kent, Loving, Martin, Mitchell, Nolan, Reeves, Runnels, Scurry, Terrell, Terry, Upton, Ward, Winkler and Yoakum

Need Help?

If you are thinking about suicide, please contact:

First published on May 11, 2023 / 2:27 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

