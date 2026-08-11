Nearly 30,000 pounds of Argentine beef sold in Texas, Florida recalled by Miami-area company

Shoppers in Texas and Florida are being asked to check their freezers for beef imported from Argentina that is now being recalled by federal officials.

The Food and Drug Administration's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Friday that Corte Argentino – a company based in Aventura, Florida – recalled nearly 30,000 pounds of raw beef products produced in May that have use or freeze-by dates between Sept. 15, 2026, and Sept. 20, 2026.

The FSIS said the products were imported without the benefit of import reinspection into the United States. The service said the issue was discovered during routine inspection activities.

Five products, all of which are boneless beef products in cardboard boxes of various weights and carry the "FrigorIfico Gorina SAIC" brand, are impacted:

"Top Sirloin Butt" ("Cuadril Sin Tapa")

"Eye Round" ("Peceto")

"Topside Cap Off" ("Nalga AD S/Tapa")

"Flat" ("Carnaza Cuadrada")

"Knuckle" ("Bola de Lomo")

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The FSIS said the products subject to the recall bear Argentine establishment number "EST. N° OF. 2025" and shipping mark "26644-AA". While it's not known which stores may have sold the beef, the service said the products were distributed to distributors and retailers in both states.

While no illnesses or injuries have been reported as a result of eating the beef, the FSIS urges anyone with concerns to contact a healthcare provider. The service also said anyone who still has the beef should either throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

Anyone with questions about the recall can email Corte Argentino at info@corteargentinoinc.com.

Recall comes after U.S. ranchers' opposition

The recall of the Corte Argentino beef comes nearly a year after President Donald Trump announced a plan to import more meat from Argentina as part of a deal signed with his counterpart, Argentine President Javier Milei, as part of a plan to cut record beef prices.

However, that plan was met with heated opposition from U.S. ranchers and skepticism from experts who said it likely wouldn't lead to lower prices at grocery stores.

The National Cattlemen's Beef Association, along with the Ranchers-Cattlemen Action Legal Fund United Stockgrowers of America and other farming groups — who are normally some of the president's biggest supporters — all criticized Trump's plan because of what it could do to American ranchers and feedlot operators. And agricultural economists say Argentine beef accounts for such a small slice of beef imports — only about 2% — that even doubling that wouldn't change prices much.

Several factors have sent beef prices soaring, starting with continued strong demand combined with the smallest U.S. herd size since 1961. In part, that small herd is due to years of drought and low cattle prices. Further, Kansas State University agricultural economist Glynn Tonsor said Argentina can't produce enough beef to offset those other losses of imports.

"We're always going to have uncertainty in the world. But the more uncertain something is, the less likely most are to put money on the line," Tonsor said.