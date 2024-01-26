How to watch this weekend's NFL Conference Championships: Who's in, kickoff times

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Leo Chenal #54 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates during an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 21, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. Perry Knotts/Getty Images

The 2024 NFL Conference Championships are here, with two top-tier games being played this weekend. Four teams have come this far, and none wants to go home without punching a ticket to compete in Super Bowl LVIII. Regardless of which teams win the AFC Championship Game and the NFC Championship Game, NFL Championship Weekend will be a total win for fans.

Keep reading to learn which teams are competing in the NFL Conference Championships, when the games start and how to watch each game this weekend.

How and when to watch the 2024 NFL Conference Championships

The AFC Championship Game starts things off this weekend; it will be followed by the NFC Championship Game. Both games will be played on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024.

AFC Championship Game:

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens, 3:00 p.m. ET Sunday (12:00 p.m. PT), airs on CBS

NFC Championship Game:

Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers, 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday (3:30 p.m. PT), airs on Fox

How to stream the NFL Conference Championships without cable

Sunday's NFL Conference Championship games will air on Fox and CBS. While most cable packages include CBS and Fox, it's easy to watch the AFC Championship Game and the NFC Championship Game if CBS or Fox aren't included in your cable subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below.

What to know about the 2024 NFL conference championships

No. 43 Detroit Lions Jake McQuaide Getty Images

Expect two stellar games of Sunday football starting with the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens AFC Championship Game. It will be followed by the Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship Game.

The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hope to win back-to-back Super Bowl victories, but they'll have to get past Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens this weekend, first. The last football franchise to win back-to-back Super Bowl championships was the New England Patriots, who won the Super Bowl in both the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

This is the Chiefs sixth straight year appearing in the AFC Championship Game. Sunday's game will be the first-ever AFC Championship Game played at M&T Bank Stadium.

Later on Sunday, the Detroit Lions face the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. Sunday's game marks the Lions' first appearance in the NFC Championships since 1992. Levi's Stadium will play host to Sunday's showdown.