This Bose Smart Soundbar is $100 off ahead of this weekend's NFL Conference Championship games

Bose

Thinking about upgrading your home's sound system? Now's a great time to try out a soundbar for clear sound, solid bass, and easy connectivity that makes watching your favorite TV shows and movies at home an absolute treat. And as for the NFL playoffs and Super Bowl -- you really need to experience football with a top-rated soundbar.

Not quite sure which soundbar to invest in? Try the Bose Smart Soundbar 600. This little gem stands out from the pack, hitting all the right notes for both serious music fans and everyday TV watchers. It's got the kind of sound quality Bose is famous for, plus it supports all the audio formats you could want. It makes whatever your watching, including a certain sports event coming up in the future, come to life with Atmos height speakers -- something you don't usually see unless you're shelling out a lot more cash.

Right now, you can snag this soundbar for just $399 at Amazon, which is $100 off its normal price of $499 and a savings of 20% off. With a 4.2-star rating, it's a solid option that should fit in your audio budget with no issue, especially at this sale price. It's the perfect companion for your smart TV and even your favorite game console.

Bose makes some of the best audio equipment on the market, so you're in good hands with this soundbar. But it's likely to sell out fast at this price point, so be sure to snag yours while you can.

Bose Smart Soundbar 600

Amazon

The Bose Smart Soundbar 600 punches above its weight, with premium features at a price that won't make your wallet weep. It delivers crisp audio, broad format support, smart voice control and more.

Its design hits the sweet spot between sleek and functional. At 27 inches long and just over 2 inches tall, it slips into your setup with ease. Despite its compact frame, it's packing serious Dolby-powered hardware under the hood, complete with upfiring speakers and a dedicated tweeter that ensures dialogue cuts through crystal clear.

This soundbar is also kitted out with all the essentials like HDMI and optical ports, plus Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for streaming your favorite tunes. It has Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control.

It also boasts Bose SimpleSync, a useful feature for linking up with Bose headphones and Bluetooth speakers for a more intimate listening experience. And it comes with a high-quality remote to control everything from the comfort of your seat.

The Bose Smart Soundbar 600 is a smart pick for anyone after top-notch sound, a wide array of features, and an engrossing listening experience, all without splurging. It nails the balance between performance, design, and value, placing it high on the list for anyone in the market for a soundbar.