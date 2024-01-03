Get the best food from Guy Fieri, Shake Shack and more delivered for the big NFL game

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Goldbelly

Oh hey NFL football fans, it's time to pause making your NFL playoff predictions and your potential Wild Card scenarios. Super Bowl LVIII is just over a month away. It's time to draft your favorite grocery delivery service, Super Bowl snacks and grilled meat options to prep for the big game of get-togethers -- your Super Bowl LVIII watch party.

Prepare to be the Super Bowl watch party host of the year thanks to the best Super Bowl snack from celebrity chef Guy Fieri (trust us on this one), succulent ribs and wings delivered to your doorstep, the best grocery delivery services that will be bring your entire menu of burgers, chips and cocktails right to your doorstep. All you have to do is serve up the MVP of football watch party menus (and get used to friends and family begging you to host a Super Bowl watch party next year).

How to get the best grocery, meats and killer snacks delivered for Super Bowl LVIII

Gone are the days when hosting a Super Bowl watch party meant spending game in the kitchen. Grocery delivery services, online butchers that deliver the best steak, wings, burgers and dogs, and specialty foods curated specifically for the Super Bowl are all at your fingertips. If you're hungry for an amazing spread at your Super Bowl watch party, grab your credit card and check your wireless connection -- we're going shopping.

The best Super Bowl LVIII snack: Guy Fieri Trash Can Nachos

Goldbelly

Guy Fieri, aka the Mayor of Flavortown, is on your team this season delivering (literally) a mouthwatering Super Bowl snack that needs (almost) no prep, setup or cleanup.

Fieri's Trash Can Nachos kit is a tower of yum, a nacho stack that includes all the fixings, including chips, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and pickled onions. Fieri's terrific brisket tops the stack. The kit comes with (almost) everything you need, down to the black beans.

You'll need to heat a few of the ingredients in the oven and assemble your nachos (clever trash can included, naturally) before the big reveal just prior to kickoff, halftime or whenever you choose to serve. Guests will remember your Trash Can Nachos even if they don't remember the results of the game.

Goldbelly delivers Fieri's Trash Can Nachos with ice packs. After adding this item to your cart, select a delivery date of your choice. Don't wait too long. Goldbelly's Super Bowl LVIII ship dates will fill up. Suggested delivery is at least two days prior to the big game.

Fieri's Trash Can Nachos also come in a BBQ option, an amazingly decadent desert option (no, you don't actually have to share) and you even level up your Super Bowl snack by ordering in the margaritas. Tap the button below to see all Trash Can Nacho options. You're the quarterback here. You choose the play.

Omaha Steaks Gameday Favorites Sampler

Omaha Steaks

Excuse the food delivery joke, but there's a lot to unpack when talking about Omaha Steaks' terrific Gameday Favorites Sampler. A massive offering, this sampler includes: two (16 oz.) packs of fully cooked chicken wings, one (12 oz.) package of mini lobster grilled cheese, one (16 oz.) package of Redhook Ale beer-battered shrimp, two (9.3 oz.) pieces of artisan flatbread filet mignon cheesesteak, one (11.5 oz.) package of gourmet franks in a blanket and one (18 oz.) package of fully cooked beef meatballs.

What it doesn't include is you missing the entire game because you spent the day in the kitchen.

Having tried this sampler ourselves, we were impressed by the quality and quantity of the food and the packaging, which includes heating and defrost instructions that even non-chefs can follow.

Omaha Steaks offers free shipping and packs your sampler on ice, so you're guaranteed a fresh game day feast. Make sure to order your sampler with enough time for it to arrive and defrost pre-game (usually 24 hours to defrost before heating). Omaha Steaks usually arrives within two to three business days and offers rush Saturday shipping for a charge.

Currently 50% off, this gameday sample is on sale at Omaha Steaks for $137, reduced from $275.

Shake Shack Shackburger 8-pack

Goldbelly

Up your burger game for the big game with a Shake Shack Shackburger. This DIY burger kit serves eight and features Shake Shack's world-famous burgers featuring 100% Angus beef (yes, it's hormone-free and antibiotic-free). This burger is topped with gooey, melted American cheese, Shake Shack's top-secret ShackSauce, while nestled in a cozy Martin's potato roll. Simple? Yes. Simple flavor? This burger is anything but.

Bring the lettuce, tomato and an empty belly. This pack will include the insider cooking tips you need to get the ball rolling game day.

Get your game day groceries delivered with Instacart

Instacart

Once you've planned your Super Bowl LVIII game-day menu, you'll need to stock up on everything you need to get your feast on. Braving lines and parking-lot karma at the supermarket can make someone want to bench themselves from hosting. We like avoid all the grocery chaos (and the inevitable cart with a broken wheel) by ordering our groceries. Instacart is our favorite grocery delivery service for accessing our local supermarket.

You don't have to be an Instacart member to use the service, but you'll pay a service fee starting at $3.99 for same-day delivery each time you order over $35. Delivery is free on your first order, though there may be a minimum cart amount required to take advantage of the first-time freebie.

Join Instacart+ to get free delivery on orders over $35, and reduced service fees. Try Instacart+ and get two-week free trial. You'll pay $99 per year (or $9.99 per month) after your two-week free trial is over. If you order at least once a week, it's generally more cost effective to join Instacart+.

Join Walmart+ and get your groceries delivered free

Walmart

A cost-effective alternative to Instacart, Walmart+ gives members at-home grocery delivery, sometimes even same day. A Walmart+ shopping subscription service includes access to the Paramount+ Essentials tier (with live NFL games such as Super Bowl LVIII, a $60 per year value.

Walmart+ subscribers also get discounts on gasoline at Mobil and Exxon stations, access to special members-only deals, same-day home delivery from your local store and more.

Walmart+ costs $98 per year. Tap the button below to learn all the benefits of Walmart+, and to start your 30-day free trial.

How and when to watch Super Bowl VIII

Super Bowl LVIII will be played on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 at 6:30 p.m ET (3:30 p.m. Pacific). The game will air live on CBS and Nickelodeon. Super Bowl LVIII will stream exclusively on Paramount+.

How to watch The 2024 Super Bowl without cable

While most cable packages include CBS and Nickelodeon, it's easy to watch the 2024 Super Bowl if CBS or Nickelodeon aren't included in your cable subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below.

If you don't have a cable TV package that includes CBS or Nickelodeon, you can stream Super Bowl LVIII and the NFL Super Bowl Half Time Show exclusively through a subscription to Paramount+. You can watch the 2024 Super Bowl with a Paramount+ subscription, but the streamer also offers access to all NFL games locally and nationally televised on CBS on all its subscription tiers. In addition, you can watch top-tier soccer like the Champions League live and SEC college football games as well, plus popular shows such as "Survivor" and "NCIS."

A subscription to Paramount + is $5.99 per month. Bundle Paramount+ and Showtime for just $11.99 per month.