Despite rising COVID infections, BART lifts mask mandate Monday
The BA.5 variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus is surging at a time when BART has relaxed temporary masking requirements.
The BA.5 variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus is surging at a time when BART has relaxed temporary masking requirements.
The Bay Area is in the midst of another COVID-19 surge. But since most people are testing at home and don't report results, a case count may no longer be the best way to measure how much of the virus is in the community anymore.
COVID-19 transmission levels remain high in San Mateo County, local health officials said Tuesday, and are likely to remain at a sustained level in the coming weeks.
Federal grants are available to licensed child care providers in Alameda County, after supervisors approved distribution from the American Rescue Plan Act.
To date, the most common subvariant in the Bay Area is BA.5, but BA 2.75 has arrived and it may be more contagious.
The BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants are now the dominant strains of COVID-19 in the United States. They're the most transmissible subvariants to date, according to Dr. John Swartzberg, and infectious disease expert at UC Berkeley.
Federal regulators authorized state-licensed pharmacists Wednesday to prescribe the COVID-19 medication Paxlovid, enabling eligible patients to receive the medication over the counter.
Overcrowding, aging facilities and a lack of coordination led to nearly 80,000 COVID-19 cases across the state's prison system, according to a report from the University of California, San Francisco, and UC Berkeley.
As cases rise with the new BA.5 subvariant, a new study suggests COVID is really not like a cold or flu and can cause lasting health problems.
A community-based nonprofit group is celebrating this week as it announced that it purchased the family home of the late civil rights leader Cesar Chavez in the Mayfair neighborhood of east San Jose.
As thousands of firefighters battled to gain control of the raging Oak Fire early Tuesday, the devastation left behind by the flames has left many fire victims numb as they come to terms with the loss of homes and cherished memories.
On Monday, a federal judge in San Jose sentenced a Morgan Hill man to 210 months in prison -- more than 17 years -- on multiple counts of child pornography, prosecutors said.
The Oakland Athletics held off the red-hot Houston Astros 7-5 on Monday night then celebrated Oller afterward with a beer shower.
Merrill Kelly threw eight innings of three-hit ball, catcher Carson Kelly added a pair of doubles and the Diamondbacks beat the skidding San Francisco Giants 7-0 on Monday night.
Wage theft is a crime that has cost California workers an estimated $2 billion a year. You may be a victim and not even know it.
Contra Costa Fire is reporting a single-alarm structure fire in Antioch which one person has died, the agency said at 9 p.m. on Monday.
Firefighters continued to make progress Monday on containing the Oak Fire burning near Yosemite National Park, limiting growth to just a few hundred acres.
A judge on Monday granted a temporary restraining order to stop the clearing of a homeless encampment along the Joe Rodota Trail in Santa Rosa.
A community-based nonprofit group is celebrating this week as it announced that it purchased the family home of the late civil rights leader Cesar Chavez in the Mayfair neighborhood of east San Jose.
As thousands of firefighters battled to gain control of the raging Oak Fire early Tuesday, the devastation left behind by the flames has left many fire victims numb as they come to terms with the loss of homes and cherished memories.
On Monday, a federal judge in San Jose sentenced a Morgan Hill man to 210 months in prison -- more than 17 years -- on multiple counts of child pornography, prosecutors said.
Wage theft is a crime that has cost California workers an estimated $2 billion a year. You may be a victim and not even know it.
Contra Costa Fire is reporting a single-alarm structure fire in Antioch which one person has died, the agency said at 9 p.m. on Monday.
Local public health agencies are unsure of the supply of the monkeypox vaccine coming this week from the federal government forcing the closure of Zuckerberg San Francisco General's vaccine clinic.
An apparent shootout early Monday left houses and cars in a San Francisco neighborhood riddled with bullet holes.
An animal rights group plans to protest Foster City and give a "Gander Slander Citation" to city officials Monday over their plans to potentially kill up to 100 Canada geese.
The San Francisco branch of the NAACP voted unanimously Sunday (105-0) to demand the resignation of San Francisco School Board Trustee Ann Hsu over racist remarks she made in a public questionnaire.
Among the thousands who finished the 45th annual San Francisco Marathon on Sunday was a team of runners brought together by adversity.
Contra Costa Fire is reporting a single-alarm structure fire in Antioch which one person has died, the agency said at 9 p.m. on Monday.
For many residents and businesses, the lawless state of Oakland has reached a point of hopelessness. Nowhere is that more evident than on Pearmain Street.
City officials in Oakland will vote Tuesday on whether to pay former police chief Anne Kirkpatrick a $1.5 million settlement.
Crews in the East Bay are at the scene of a fire that ignited at a vacant warehouse at the old Alameda Air Station Monday afternoon, according to authorities.
BART was recovering from major delays Monday afternoon on the Antioch line in both the Antioch and San Francisco International Airport directions because of major medical emergency, the transit agency said.
A community-based nonprofit group is celebrating this week as it announced that it purchased the family home of the late civil rights leader Cesar Chavez in the Mayfair neighborhood of east San Jose.
On Monday, a federal judge in San Jose sentenced a Morgan Hill man to 210 months in prison -- more than 17 years -- on multiple counts of child pornography, prosecutors said.
California's deepening drought has resulted tens of millions of tree deaths, increasing the risk of wildfires and threatening the state's surviving trees.
A major Japanese semiconductor company has big plans for an upcoming expansion in Silicon Valley.
An injury accident involving an overturned tractor trailer in the South Bay closed the southbound I-880 connector to U.S. Highway 101 for several hours Monday.
A judge on Monday granted a temporary restraining order to stop the clearing of a homeless encampment along the Joe Rodota Trail in Santa Rosa.
Bay Area progressive groups on Monday called on Sonoma Raceway officials to be more proactive after an apparent weekend incident where visitors were flying of a confederate flag.
The Marin County Sheriff's office on Monday morning identified the man killed in a shooting the day before and said detectives are looking for a person of interest.
Marin County authorities said a shooting in Marin City Sunday morning killed one man and injured two others.
Crews attacked a brush fire burning near Highway 101 in Cloverdale Sunday afternoon.
The Oakland Athletics held off the red-hot Houston Astros 7-5 on Monday night then celebrated Oller afterward with a beer shower.
Merrill Kelly threw eight innings of three-hit ball, catcher Carson Kelly added a pair of doubles and the Diamondbacks beat the skidding San Francisco Giants 7-0 on Monday night.
Bay Area progressive groups on Monday called on Sonoma Raceway officials to be more proactive after an apparent weekend incident where visitors were flying of a confederate flag.
Among the thousands who finished the 45th annual San Francisco Marathon on Sunday was a team of runners brought together by adversity.
The Los Angeles Dodgers surged past the San Francisco Giants 7-4 Sunday for their season-high eighth consecutive victory.
On Monday, a federal judge in San Jose sentenced a Morgan Hill man to 210 months in prison -- more than 17 years -- on multiple counts of child pornography, prosecutors said.
For many residents and businesses, the lawless state of Oakland has reached a point of hopelessness. Nowhere is that more evident than on Pearmain Street.
An apparent shootout early Monday left houses and cars in a San Francisco neighborhood riddled with bullet holes.
The Marin County Sheriff's office on Monday morning identified the man killed in a shooting the day before and said detectives are looking for a person of interest.
Marin County authorities said a shooting in Marin City Sunday morning killed one man and injured two others.
A major Japanese semiconductor company has big plans for an upcoming expansion in Silicon Valley.
Federal prosecutors announced Friday that Uber has admitted to and taken responsibility for a coverup associated with a significant data breach the ride-hailing giant experienced in 2016.
Fight with Musk taking a toll, but social media company sees nearly 17% gain in users from the previous year.
The new feature is the company's latest attempt to keep people coming back to its social network amid intensifying competition with its trendier rival TikTok.
Tesla's second-quarter profit fell 32% from record levels in the first quarter as supply chain issues and pandemic lockdowns in China slowed production of its electric vehicles.
The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued an advisory Sunday, saying smoke from the Oak Fire in Mariposa County near Yosemite will drift into Bay Area skies on Monday.
Health officials in Marin County are again advising residents and visitors to wear high-quality masks as the BA.4 and BA.5 variants of omicron dominate the county's COVID-19 samples.
The World Health Organization says the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an "extraordinary" situation that now qualifies as a global emergency.
The first two cases of monkeypox in children have now been confirmed and one of those cases is a toddler from California.
With San Francisco's ongoing monkeypox outbreak, on Friday officials announced the city lacks sufficient vaccine supply for the number of people who need it.
A community-based nonprofit group is celebrating this week as it announced that it purchased the family home of the late civil rights leader Cesar Chavez in the Mayfair neighborhood of east San Jose.
City officials in Oakland will vote Tuesday on whether to pay former police chief Anne Kirkpatrick a $1.5 million settlement.
An animal rights group plans to protest Foster City and give a "Gander Slander Citation" to city officials Monday over their plans to potentially kill up to 100 Canada geese.
Port officials announced Monday that the Port of Oakland's marine terminals re-opened that morning and were operating normally after truckers protested California's gig worker law for a week.
The president is expected to continue to isolate until he tests negative.
As cases of monkeypox continue to rise in the Bay Area, health officials in Santa Clara County have expanded eligibility of the vaccine after receiving several hundred doses.
The number of monkeypox cases is increasing in the Bay Area and nationwide prompting a call for action from members of the gay community.
Monkeypox cases are rising prompting a call for action from LGBTQ+ activists. Shawn Chitnis tells they rallied in San Francisco Monday, demanding a better response to the outbreak.
San Francisco public health officials said Wednesday they are running out of monkeypox vaccines and are urgently requesting additional ones from the federal government.
A new study evaluated Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Youtube's policies to keep LGBTQ people safe — and gave each a failing grade.
Paul Sorvino, an imposing actor who specialized in playing crooks and cops like Paulie Cicero in "Goodfellas" and the NYPD sergeant Phil Cerreta on "Law & Order," has died. He was 83.
Warner died from an illness related to his cancer diagnosis.
Bob Rafelson, a co-creator of "The Monkees" who was nominated for Oscars for directing and co-writing "Five Easy Pieces" has died. He was 89.
The organizers of a Nigerian music festival that launched last year in Sacramento have announced their two-day fall celebration will be held in a San Jose park this October.
One of the East Bay's most popular free festivals made its return Saturday as Art + Soul Oakland celebrated its 20th anniversary after taking a pandemic pause.
Imagine getting a bunch of tax documents telling you and the IRS about a large sum of money you made when, in fact, you never received a penny of it.
Many in the Bay Area want their Ukrainian relatives to find safe haven here but the obstacles they're facing are formidable.
The state of emergency that San Francisco Mayor London Breed declared for the Tenderloin last December has a lot of people talking but no one is paying closer attention than the people who live there.
One of the hottest real estate markets is not in the Bay Area. In fact, it's not even in our world. It's at your fingertips in an alternate reality known as the metaverse.
A group of Bay Area scientists have unraveled some surprising secrets about post traumatic stress disorder or PTSD which one day could lead to better therapies and treatments.
Company creates the Nimbus -- a 3-wheel EV to use for those short haul trips in San Francisco
Residents of one San Francisco apartment building say the homeless problem in the surrounding streets is out of control.
Mother of woman killed in Oakland street violence erects crosses in front of East Bay church to remember other homicide victims
Tuesday morning headlines from the KPIX 5 newsroom
Marine layer, East Bay light showers in today's forecast
Peninsula resident Delfarib Fanaie won the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Award for service to local communities thanks to her efforts fighting childhood poverty.
A San Francisco woman has helped keep alive a vibrant art community in the Hunters Point Shipyard neighborhood.
A cancer diagnosis is something that's difficult to prepare for, if not impossible. One retired Bay Area doctor uses his expertise to ease the recently diagnosed out of that initial period of shock.
A Pacifica woman provides a safe place to gather in person to grieve and share community in the pandemic.
A two-time breast cancer survivor who takes cancer support to the next level is this week's Bay Area Jefferson Award winner.
Sharit Cárdenas López spent their childhood watching their mother struggle to support a family on less than what many of us spend on luxuries every year.
In 2019, the CDC reported that 60 percent of adults have experienced at least one incident of significant childhood trauma. Bianca Yarborough is one of those adults, but she's turning that pain into positive motivation for helping others.
Alex Arango is using his musical talents to tell his personal story and honor his cultural heritage. So when you hear him play, it's hard to believe Arango couldn't read music when he joined his high school's band.
A Bay Area woman who experienced deadly violence in her childhood home is now on a mission to help others secure their digital footprint.
It's not uncommon for Students Rising Above Scholars to have close knit, loving families. Ronvel Sharper is no exception.