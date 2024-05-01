Man dies after being found shot inside a vehicle in Sunnyvale

Police in Sunnyvale are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot in a vehicle Tuesday.

Just after midnight, the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety responded to the 100 block of South Bernardo Avenue on the report of gunshots. Police then found a man inside a vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Anyone with information helpful to this case is asked to contact Detective Shillito at (408) 730-7110.