Alameda County childcare providers eligible for $4M in COVID-19 relief grants

ALAMEDA COUNTY – Federal grants are available to licensed child care providers in Alameda County, after supervisors approved distribution from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Applicants must submit an online application to verify they are currently active, licensed and providing care. Applications are available at https://www.acgov.org/providergrants.htm.

"The COVID pandemic has highlighted the critical role of child care in the United States and especially in Alameda County," said Supervisor Keith Carson, president of the Alameda County Board of Supervisors, in the statement. "Child care is a key economic driver for families, employers, and communities to thrive."

Large family child care and center-based licensed programs will qualify for a minimum award of $3,350 and small licensed programs will qualify for a minimum award of $2,350.

"While the [early childhood education] field has shown tremendous creativity and resilience to keep their doors open to support children and families, they have also been severely impacted by the challenges of COVID-19 and struggle to keep their doors open," said Andrea Ford, interim agency director for the Alameda County Social Services Agency.