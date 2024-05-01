Motorcyclist severely hurt in Santa Rosa hit-and-run crash; police seek help in finding driver

Police in Santa Rosa are looking for the driver of a pickup truck that collided with a motorcyclist Tuesday afternoon, sending the motorcyclist to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Just before 3 p.m., police and fire arrived at the intersection of Hopper Avenue and Airway Drive after multiple witnesses called 911 to report that a pickup had hit a motorcyclist and fled the scene.

First responders found the motorcyclist lying in the road and unresponsive and took the person to the hospital.

According to investigators, the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Hopper with a green light. The pickup truck made a left turn in front of the motorcycle from westbound Hopper, in an attempt to turn southbound on Airway. After the collision, the pickup did not stop and sped away.

Witnesses have described the truck as a Ford F150, possibly gray or silver in color. Police are trying to find the truck and its owner, but the public should be on the lookout for one with front-end damage.

Anyone who may have information helpful to this case is encouraged to contact Officer Howard with the Santa Rosa Police Department at (707) 543-3636.