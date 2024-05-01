Man convicted in SF Pacific Heights burglary and assault faces 11 years in prison

SAN FRANCISCO – A man is facing more than a decade in prison after being convicted in a burglary and assault in San Francisco's Pacific Heights last year, prosecutors said Wednesday.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' office announced that a jury convicted 31-year-old Robert Christopher Curry on multiple charges in connection with the June 20, 2023 incident.

Curry was convicted of first-degree residential burglary, assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury and theft. Jurors also found that the burglary was a "hot prowl" in which the victim was inside the home and that he was convicted of a previous felony.

"The jury's verdict holds Mr. Curry accountable for his brazen crimes," Jenkins said in a statement.

According to prosecutors, Curry entered a garage at a home on the 2800 block of Sacramento Street after observing the homeowner moving items into the garage.

After Curry was not able to take any items, he then approached another person who was completing a job nearby as he entered his van. Prosecutors said he pushed and punched the man, causing him to fall to the ground.

While he was on the ground, Curry grabbed the man's keys and work phone. Curry was arrested by police minutes later.

"This verdict brings justice to the victims, who were just going about their daily activities when they were blindsided by the defendant," said Assistant DA Angela Roze. "Nobody deserves to have the privacy of their home invaded or to be attacked and have their property stolen while trying to get in their car."

Curry faces up to 11 years and eight months in state prison. Prosecutors said he remains in custody and is scheduled to be sentenced on May 13.