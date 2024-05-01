Man accused in 2019 killing of girlfriend in Tracy extradited from Mexico

A man who fled to Mexico after allegedly killing his girlfriend in Tracy in 2019 was extradited this month, police said.

Antonio Flores-Cuellar was suspected of killing his partner, Andrea Cervantes, after police found her dead on June 22, 2019.

At 10:52 p.m. that day, officers responded to a 911 call of a possible dead body inside an apartment at 158 W. Carlton Way. Responding officers located the 18-year-old Cervantes, who was dead. Police said that based on evidence located at the scene, detectives determined the woman was a victim of a homicide.

The Tracy Police Department said Flores-Cuellar fled to Mexico but after an extensive investigation, a U.S. Marshals Service fugitive apprehension team arrested him on Dec. 21, 2023.

Antonio Flores-Cuellar Tracy Police Department



He was booked into a jail in Mexico while he waited for the extradition proceedings.

Last Friday, Flores-Cuellar was returned to the U.S. and turned over to detectives from the Tracy Police Department.

He was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.