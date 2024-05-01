Watch CBS News
Crime

Man accused in 2019 killing of girlfriend in Tracy extradited from Mexico

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

A man who fled to Mexico after allegedly killing his girlfriend in Tracy in 2019 was extradited this month, police said.

Antonio Flores-Cuellar was suspected of killing his partner, Andrea Cervantes, after police found her dead on June 22, 2019.

At 10:52 p.m. that day, officers responded to a 911 call of a possible dead body inside an apartment at 158 W. Carlton Way. Responding officers located the 18-year-old Cervantes, who was dead. Police said that based on evidence located at the scene, detectives determined the woman was a victim of a homicide.

The Tracy Police Department said Flores-Cuellar fled to Mexico but after an extensive investigation, a U.S. Marshals Service fugitive apprehension team arrested him on Dec. 21, 2023.

Antonio Flores-Cuellar
Antonio Flores-Cuellar Tracy Police Department

 
He was booked into a jail in Mexico while he waited for the extradition proceedings.

Last Friday, Flores-Cuellar was returned to the U.S. and turned over to detectives from the Tracy Police Department.

He was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.

First published on May 1, 2024 / 6:51 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.