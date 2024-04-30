War of words rages between supporters, opponents over District Attorney Pamela Price recall

The temperature of the already heated debate over whether to recall Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price was turned up Tuesday ahead of an important vote by the Board of Supervisors.

A war of words raged in the plaza outside the Alameda County administration building in Oakland as Price supporters attempted to drown out a rally held by those trying to remove her from office.

The Alameda County Board of Supervisors heard public comment early Tuesday evening ahead of their vote on the final signature count of the recall effort. Shortly after 6:30 p.m., the board voted unanimously that enough legitimate signatures had been collected for the recall to move forward.

Supervisors will address the issue again on May 14 to set a date for the recall. If a special election isn't held specifically for the recall, it will be included as an item on the November ballot.

The vocal crowds outside the administration building in Oakland attempted to make a case for their respective sides.

"Ain't no power like the power of the people and the power of the people don't stop!" shouted supporters of the district attorney.

"Recall Price! Recall Price!" chanted those in favor of the recall.

At her own press conference Tuesday morning, Price called on the board of supervisors to block the recall election that could possibly remove her from office.

"We are calling upon the board to reject this illegal effort, this ill-funded effort, this misguided effort," Price said.

In addition to presenting information about a state investigation into the political action committee funding the recall, Price also questioned the legality of the campaign regarding signature gathering and how the county registrar managed the process.

"The registrar is trying to conduct an illegal election. I don't know what his motivation is," Price said.

As far as the motive for the recall, Price says it's because she's the first Black woman to hold the office.

"This is not about public safety. It does not appear to have a basis other than racism," she argued.

Brenda Grisham -- one of the founders of Save Alameda For Everyone (SAFE), the group leading the recall effort -- disagreed.

"What color am I? I'm African American. My name is first on the recall petition. Line number one is my name. Brenda Fay Grisham," she said Tuesday.

The group's Tuesday afternoon rally called on the Alameda County Board of Supervisors to set a special election as soon as possible to let voters decide whether to remove Price from office.

"We are not going to wait 8 months for a recall opportunity," said SAFE organizer Chris Moore. "We are not going to do it."

A special election in August would cost $15-$20 million. The other option is to put the recall on the November ballot during the general election.

"I don't care about the money. I care about the justice," said Brenda Angulo, a recall supporter and the mother of a murder victim. "And I care about other people behind me getting their justice too."

Tensions ran high on both sides Tuesday afternoon, and could go higher if the recall moves forward.

If the effort to recall Price is successful, the Alameda County Board of Supervisors would be tasked with appointing a new district attorney to serve until the next general election in 2026.