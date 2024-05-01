Watch CBS News

San Francisco hotel workers plan May Day march ahead of contract negotiations

More than a thousand hotel workers whose union contracts are expiring this summer planned to march in downtown San Francisco on May Day Wednesday. The workers are demanding raises, better healthcare coverage, and improved workloads on their shifts. Shawn Chitnis reports.
