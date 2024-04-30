San Jose man arrested on suspicion of operating a brothel

Police in San Jose on Tuesday confirmed the recent arrest of a human trafficking suspect who was operating a South Bay brothel, according to authorities.

A press release issued by the San Jose Police Department said that on November 6 of last year, officers received a tip about suspicious activity that could be related to human trafficking at a residence located on the 200 block of North 16th Street in the Roosevelt Park neighborhood.

The department's Human Trafficking Task Force (HTTF) began an extensive investigation wherein detectives were able to identify Zhiqiang Liu as the primary suspect behind the operation a commercial brothel at the residence. Police obtained an arrest warrant for suspect Liu and a search warrant for the associated residence.

On April 19, police conducted an operation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and were able to apprehend and arrest Liu at the residence in question. During the execution of the search warrant, police found evidence of a commercial brothel being operated. Two adult female human trafficking survivors were identified at the location and provided resources.

Liu was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on charges of pimping and pandering.

Police said the investigation into the case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about it is asked to contact Detective Badal #4437 at the San José Police Department Human Trafficking Task Force at 4437@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 537-1224.

Parties can submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.siliconvalleycrimestoppers.org. If the information submitted leads to an arrest, parties are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program. Tips on suspected commercial sex operations can be provided this way or directly to the San Jose Police Department HTTF at (408) 537-1999.